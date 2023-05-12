Sunday, April 30
At approximately 1:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hunter David Carlson, 18, of Coggon, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol under age (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 330th Street and Troy Mills Boulevard.
At approximately 7 p.m. deputies arrested Lonnie James Beck, 39, of Lamont, for third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Beck also had an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County for an original charge of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Slater Avenue south of Aurora.
Tuesday, May 2
At approximately 8 p.m. deputies executed a drug-related search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of 140th Street south of Hazleton. During the search, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were located. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Sylvester Perry, 19, of Hazleton, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.
Wednesday, May 3
At approximately 5:15 p.m. deputies arrested Jared Joseph McGrath, 45, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, May 5
At 12:10 a.m. deputies arrested Riley Scott Young, 28, of Center Point, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11:45 a.m. deputies arrested Sheena Lorrine Sibert, 33, of Cincinnati, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.