Sunday, March 13
At about 11:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Edward Hughes, 33, of Anamosa, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, March 14
At about 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Rick Alan Butterfield, 50, of Oelwein, in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast in Independence on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor).
At about 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested London Charles Briner, 31, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Richard Beebe, 18, of Independence, after an incident in the 600 block of Seventh Street Southwest in Independence. Beebe was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drugs (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and minor in possession of tobacco/vape products (simple misdemeanor).
Tuesday, March 15
At about 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Cory Allen Wilson, 40, of Independence. Wilson was charged with first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2100 block of Double L Drive east of Independence.
At about 4:45 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 220th Street west of Independence, in which a red truck struck another vehicle and then fled the scene. A description of the vehicle and its driver was given to dispatch by the victim. Deputies were immediately advised of the incident. About 25 minutes later, at 5:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident near Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) and 125th Street, in which a red truck struck another vehicle and fled the scene. This vehicle was then stopped by witnesses in the 400 block of North Main Street in Hazleton. Following arrival by Sheriff’s Deputies, Randall Gene Barker, 66, of Jesup, was arrested and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), leaving scene of an accident resulting in serious injury (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of leaving scene of an accident resulting in non-serious injury (serious misdemeanor), two counts of reckless driving (simple misdemeanor) and cited for passing in prohibited passing zone. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
Wednesday, March 16
At about 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Amy Marie Murphy, 56, of Independence. Murphy was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 17
At about 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested a 12-year-old male, charging him with first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Fifth Street North in Winthrop on March 8. The juvenile was released to parents and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Friday, March 18
At about 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsey Marie Gayle Crumm, 31, of Des Moines, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Megan Nicole Tafolla, 27, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop near South Main Street and Sufficool Street in Hazleton. Tafolla was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and no valid driver’s license (simple misdemeanor).
Saturday, March 19
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Marvin Duane Youngblut, 64, of Jesup, in the 100 block of Fourth Street South in Fairbank. Youngblut was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container.
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Johnell Beverly, 29, of Mosspoint, Mississippi, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Lloyd Covault, 32, of Independence, in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150). Covault was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for no valid driver license and no proof of insurance.
At about 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Carley Renee Robison, 30, of Brandon, in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150). Robison was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor).
Sunday, March 20
At about 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Rikki Lea Kountkofsky, 34, and Justin Michael Schomacker, 30, both of Waukon. Kountkofsky was charged with driving qhile license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor) and with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). Schomacker was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near 135th Street and 110th Avenue west of Dundee.
Sunday, March 20
At about 6:05 a.m., deputies arrested Kristen Marie Arends, 25, of Oelwein. Arends was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, March 20
At about 10:10 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Anthony Bickerst, Jr., 26, of Waterloo and Chailynn Renee Shores, 19, of Bouton, following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 259 mile marker. Bickerst was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drugs (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Bouton was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Monday, March 21
At about 7 p.m., deputies arrested Andrea Fayth Griffiths, 23, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 22
At about 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Amarri Ray Nash, 19, of Waterloo, in the 1300 block of Sixth Street in Jesup on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second-degree theft (Class D felony).
Wednesday, March 23
At about 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Richard O’Brien, 19, of Independence. O’Brien was arrested in the 400 block of E Dubuque Street in Quasqueton on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor).
Friday, March 25
At about 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Crystal Jolene Bernard, 37, of Independence, in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast in Independence on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor).
At about 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Mattea Chanique Cyrus, 30, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Bridgette Marie Washington, 43, of Jesup, following execution of a search warrant in the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Jesup. Washington was charged with third or subsequent possession of controlled substance (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jesup Police Department.
Saturday, March 26
At about 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 44, of Fairbank, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.