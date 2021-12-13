Sunday, Dec. 5
At 12:25 a.m. deputies arrested Collin Michael Thompson, 19, of Independence, following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Main Street in Otterville. Thompson on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At about 2:40 p.m. deputies arrested Luke Travis Meyer, 26, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Joe Sandhagen, 36, of Independence, in the 2600 block of Girl Scout Boulevard on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor).
Tuesday, Dec. 7
At about 1 a.m. deputies arrested Carly Jean Putnam, 39, of Rowley, following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). She was also cited for a speed violation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
At about 2:45 p.m. deputies arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 55, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies arrested Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 23, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
At approximately 4:15 a.m. deputies arrested Jacci Nichole Usher, 33, of Monticello, following a traffic stop near 290th Street and Quasqueton Avenue. Usher was charged with driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), second-offense possession of controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and a weapons violation (serious misdemeanor). Usher was transported the Buchanan County Jail where she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was additionally charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility (class D felony).
Thursday, Dec. 9
At approximately 6:45 p.m. deputies arrested Keynan Matthew Voshell, 25, and Chandler Cruz Adams, 24, both of Oelwein, in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton. Both were charged with possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).