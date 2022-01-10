Sunday, Dec. 26
At about 3:20 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Ray Thein, 29, of Colesburg, after a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Hwy 20. Thein was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor).
At about 4:50 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 35, of Oelwein, following an incident in the 1100 block of Keokuk Avenue northeast of Hazleton. Kirby was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).
At about 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Katlin Adams Wood, 27, of Sumner, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Dec. 27
At about noon, deputies arrested David Allan Creger, 53, of Evansdale, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
At about 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Sheena Lorrine Sibert, 32, of Independence, in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for assault on persons engaged in certain occupations (aggravated misdemeanor).
At about 9 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 45, of Independence, in the 1600 block of Nathan Bethel Avenue northeast of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Thursday, Dec. 30
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Gabriella Anne Fiorino, 24, of Fairbank, in the 400 block of Patterson Street in Fairbank on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Friday, Dec. 31
At about 1:40 a.m., deputies arrested Kamren James Beyette, 22, of Waterloo, in the 1100 block of Patrick Court in Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation.
At about 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Mendel, 56, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Mark Helmrichs, 38, of Lamont, following a traffic stop in the 1440 block of 220th Street West in Winthrop. Helmrichs was charged with driving while license (simple misdemeanor).
Saturday, Jan. 1
At about 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsie Marie Kiser, 30, and Matthew Logan Miller, 32, both of Cedar Rapids, following a traffic stop near 278th Street and Quasqueton Avenue south of Quasqueton. Both were charged with possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor).
Sunday, Jan. 2
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Krista Kay Long, 39, of Winthrop, following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of 220th Street. Long was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
At about 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Derrick Alan Moore, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kierston Ann Nichols, 28, of Jesup, following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Hwy. 20 Nichols was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor).
Thursday, Jan. 6
At about 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Raymond Barrette, 33, of Aurora, following a disturbance in the 200 block of York Street in Aurora. Barrette was charged with domestic abuse assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor).