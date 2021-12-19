Sunday, Dec. 12
At about 3:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sky Damien Pries, 51, of La Porte City, following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup. Pries was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor).
Tuesday, Dec. 14
At about 5 p.m., deputies arrested April Lynn Bast, 38, of Jesu on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Dec. 16
At about 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Porchia Thomas, 51, of Hazleton, following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton. Thomas was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
Saturday, Dec. 18
At 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Travis Lloyd Perry, 37, of Strawberry Point, following a traffic stop near 110th Street and Buchanan Delaware Avenue. Perry was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor).
At 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Tessa Annette Rose Marion, 28, of Independence, following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence. Marion was charged with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations (aggravated misdemeanor).