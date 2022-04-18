Monday, April 11
At about 2:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonah Michael Sheets, 23, of Muscatine, in the 1600 block of River Road Boulevard on an active arrest warrant out of Muscatine County for first-degree theft (Class C felony). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, April 12At approximately 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin, in the 1800 block of 125th Street South of Hazleton. He was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
Wednesday, April 13
At 7:15 p.m., dputies arrested Tonya Jean Yauslin, 41, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 14
At 5:55 a.m., deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence, following a disturbance in the 1100 block of Second Street Northeast in Independence. He was charged with possession of mnarijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).