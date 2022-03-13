Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

Sunday, March 6
At about noon Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Wyatt Millard, 19, of Waterloo, following a traffic stop near 100th Street and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton. Millard was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor).
Wednesday, March 9
At about 2 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Lynn Beck, 36, of Oelwein, with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 10
At about 3 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas James Jones, 18, of Manchester, in the 2700 block of Nolen Avenue. Jones was charged with second-degree harassment (serious misdemeanor).
Saturday, March 12
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van operated by Norma Stewart of Oelwein was traveling southbound on Fairbank-Amish Blvd when Stewart made a left-hand turn into a driveway and turned into the path of a northbound 2006 Honda CRV operated by Steven Christians of Dunkerton. The vehicles collided and came to rest in the roadway. Stewart was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein with unspecified injuries. Christians and a passenger in his vehicle, Melissa Christians, were transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with unspecified injuries. Stewart was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance.