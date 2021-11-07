Sunday, Oct. 31
At about 1:15 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jake Lloyd Covault, 32, of Independence, following an incident in the 300 block of Main Street in Brandon. Covault was charged with fist offense domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor).
At about 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Gingerich, 18, of Hazleton, near 140th Street and Fairbank-Amish Blvd. Gingerich was charged with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (simple misdemeanor), possession of alcohol under legal age (simple misdemeanor) and possession of tobacco/vape product under legal age (simple misdemeanor).
Tuesday, Nov. 2
At about 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Joseph Rinella, Jr., 30, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Nagy Brown, 33, of Winthrop, in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. While being taken into custody, Brown was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was then charged with third or subsequent possession of controlled substance (class D felony).
Wednesday, Nov. 3
At about 10 a.m., deputies arrested Randeigh Nicole Richardson, 29, of Clarksville, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Nov. 4
At about 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Milton Andrew Bokemeyer, 58, of Independence, following a search warrant in the 1800 block of Golf Course Boulevard. Bokemeyer was charged with drug trafficking (Class D felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), controlled substance violation (Class D felony), keep vehicle for premise for controlled substance use (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At about 9 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Richard James Cue, 42, of Aurora, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:55 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel Alejandro Rojo Mendez, 34, Melrose Park, Illinois, following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Hwy 20. Mendez was charged with first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
On Friday, Nov. 5
At about 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Robert Pierce, 50, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150). Pierce was charged with third or subsequent offense possession marijuana (Class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At about 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Keith Woodward, 30, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 5:55 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony James Morse, 19, of Readlyn, in the 2000 block of Three Elms Park Road. Morse was charged with driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At about 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Mark Huebner, 39, of Readlyn, was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of distribution of obscene material of minor (aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 6
At about 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher William Holtan, 52, of Waverly, following a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Street in Jesup. Holtan was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
At about 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Lavern Woodward, 36, of Jesup, in the 500 block of Franklin Street in Littleton on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.