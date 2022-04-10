Monday, April 4
At about 3 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Ray Langel, 54, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy. 150) on an active warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor).
At about 4 a.m. deputies arrested Katie Jean King, 35, of Independence, following a traffic stop on Interstate 380 near the 48 mile marker. King was cited for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Linn County for an original charge of second-degree theft (Class D felony) and failure to appear. King was taken into custody and transferred to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 4 p.m., deputies arrested Jeannie Marie Murphy, 47, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150). Murphy was cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway and charged with first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor).
Tuesday, April 5
At about 4 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary James Kirby, 20, of Independence, following an incident in the 2000 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150). Kirby was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Wednesday, April 6
At about 12:05 a.m., Jessie Jay Slaughter, 36, of Oelwein, was arrested after a deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that appeared to be stuck in a field drive in the 1000 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard. Slaughter was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container, failure to maintain control, and failure to provide proof of insurance.
At about 11:55 a.m. deputies arrested Jordan Andrew Downs, 28, of Evansdale, on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield, 42, of Independence, was arrested in the 2500 block of Gabriel Avenue on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 10 p.m., deputies arrested Seth Allen McLane, 28, of Hazleton. McLane was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made in the 200 blk N Madison Street in Hazleton.
Thursday, April 7
At about 10 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Louise Rumsey, 34, of Des Moines, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:30 p.m. deputies arrested Philip Daniel Trevino, 30, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Second Street Northeast in Independence. Trevion was charged with first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).