INDEPENDENCE — A Hunter Education Safety Class has been scheduled for Sept. 7, 8 and 10 at 2552 Pine Creek Ave., Independence. To get to the site, take the Quasqueton Diagonal approximately one-and-one-half miles northwest of Quasqueton and turn north onto Pine Creek Avenue, then travel about a half-mile and 2552 will be on the right. From Independence, travel east on D22 (220th Street), then right onto the Quasqueton Diagonal for about four miles and left onto Pine Creek Avenue.
The Buchanan County Wildlife Association is sponsoring the event. Hunter Education Safety Classes are mandatory for everyone born after Jan. 1, 1972. To purchase an Iowa hunting license, persons must have a certificate showing completion of a hunter education course, with the minimum age of 12 years old for certification.