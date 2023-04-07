Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, March 26
At approximately 1:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tywanna Monique Buchanan, 25, of Iowa City. Buchanan was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker on I380.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. deputies arrested Mitchell Ray Langel, 55, of Oelwein. Langel was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation and failure to yield half of roadway. At the Sheriff’s Office, Langel was found to be in possession of marijuana. Subsequently, Langel was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of contraband in correctional facility (Class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 200th Street and Slater Avenue.
At 3:05 p.m. deputies arrested Trace Jaxson Thomas, 18, of Rowley, on charges of second degree theft (Class D felony), second degree criminal mischief (Class D felony), third degree burglary (Class D felony), fifth degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor), operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of 17th Avenue NW in Independence and stems from two separate investigations.
Wednesday, March 29
At approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremiah James Bennett, 42, of Maynard. Bennett was charged with drug trafficking – methamphetamine (Class C felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for fraudulent use of registration, failure to use seat belt, failure to display registration plate, failure to provide proof of insurance and defective muffler system. At the Sheriff’s Office, Bennett was further charged with possession of contraband in correctional facility (Class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Indiana Avenue.
Thursday, March 30
At 9:05 p.m. deputies arrested Suzette Marie Danehy, 53, of Aurora, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree theft (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 400 block of Woodruff Street in Aurora.
Friday, March 31
At approximately 9:15 a.m. deputies arrested Carmesha Shantae Veneable, 28, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, April 1
At approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies arrested Richard Lee Higgins, 51, of Independence, charging him with third degree burglary (Class D felony), fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor) and fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail. These charges stem from a lengthy investigation that began in April 2021 in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. deputies arrested Tabitha Rena Smith, 31, of Oelwein, charging her with assault on correctional officer (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred in the Buchanan County Jail where Smith was being incarcerated.
At approximately 8:10 p.m. deputies arrested Brianna Lynn Dow, 38, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, March 29
At approximately 3:40 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang up call. Deputies arrived at the address of the caller in Elgin to check the call.
After an investigation, 42-year-old Chris Mirich of Elgin was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana 2nd offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Mirich was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held awaiting an initial appearance.