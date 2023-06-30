Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Monday, June 19
At approximately 4:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of Nathen Bethel Avenue. A 2015 Chevrolet Impala operated by Jaxson Frye of Independence was traveling southbound on Nathen Bethel Avenue when he struck a cow in the roadway. Frye sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence by private vehicle. The cow was killed in the collision and the vehicle was expected to be a total loss. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department.
At approximately 8:40 a.m. deputies arrested Mikaela Rea Olson, 39, of Center Point, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:35 a.m. deputies arrested Grace Ann Marie Reincheld, 20, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Avenue (Highway 150) and 100th Street (Highway 281), south of Oelwein. A 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan operated by Michael Sabo of Elgin was traveling eastbound on 100th Street and stopped at the stop sign at Jackson Avenue. Sabo then proceeded into the path of a southbound 2021 Volkswagen Atlas operated by Rony Mitial of Marion. Both vehicles collided in the intersection. No injuries were reported, and Sabo was cited for failure to yield right of way. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jason Karl Kennaway, 47, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, June 22
At approximately 2 p.m. deputies arrested Deshawn Alan Myrick, 45, of Marion. Myrick was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, June 24
At approximately 1:15 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near the 263-mile marker of Highway 20. A 2020 Ford F150 operated by Mead Travis Myers III, 44, of Littleton, Colorado, was traveling westbound on Hwy 20 when he lost control. The vehicle struck a guardrail and crossed over the median and eastbound lanes before entering the south ditch and coming to rest. Myers was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence for evaluation but was otherwise uninjured. He was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for open container and failure to maintain control. This accident remains under investigation and further charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies arrested Leonard David Freeman, 30, of Mason City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from Cerro Gordo County. Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Saturday, June 24
At 12:39 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call on a car deer accident in the 4000 block of Kornhill Road; approximately three miles southwest of Wadena. Thomas James Benda, 47, of Postville, was traveling eastbound in a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Dodge sustained approximately $1,500 in damage.
At approximately 6:42 a.m. a deputy responded to a car vs deer accident in the 28,000 block of Highway 150. Robert Beebe, 68, of Decorah, was driving a 2017 Ford Edge and hit a deer. The vehicle is suspected a total loss; no one was injured.
At 10:58 p.m. deputies were called to an assault at Inspiring Lives, formerly Prairie View, near Fayette. Michael William Arterburn, 54, of Stanton, assaulted two staff members causing injury. Arterburn was arrested and charged with 2 counts of assault (simple misdemeanor). Arterburn was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaited an initial appearance from a magistrate judge.
Tuesday, June 27
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Jacob Jeanes, 34, of Westgate, was arrested on Fayette County warrants for trespassing, burglary 3rd degree, and unlawful possession of prescription medications. Jeanes was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an appearance before a magistrate.