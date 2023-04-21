Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, April 9
At approximately 2:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Megan Lynn Zirtman, 22, of Cedar Rapids, for possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Jamestown Avenue.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. deputies arrested Nathan Gary Lutgen 44, of Oelwein, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. Lutgen was also arrested on active arrest warrants out of Clayton and Winneshiek counties. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and South Street in Hazleton.
Monday, April 10
At approximately 1:50 a.m. deputies arrested Darrel Seevell Schulz, 24, of Evansdale, with third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for reckless driving and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Highway 20.
Wednesday, April 12
At approximately 2 p.m. deputies arrested Chad Michael Knight, 56, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Knight was taken into custody following a drug-related search warrant conducted at his residence in the 200 block of West Benton Street in Hazleton. This incident remains under investigation and further charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, Tri-County Drug Task Force, Waterloo Police Department K9 Unit, and Oelwein Police Department.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. deputies arrested Felicia Mae Klein, 35, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of unauthorized use of credit card (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department. This arrest was made in the 300 block of 10th Street NE in Independence.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, April 13
At approximately 10:15 p.m. deputies arrested Jacob Glenn Arends, 38, and Michelle Higdon Pardue, 54, both of Rowley. Arends was charged with domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor). Pardue was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made following an incident in the 300 block of Blake Street in Rowley.
Friday, April 14
At 12:05 a.m. deputies arrested Nancy Jeanine Bradshaw, 42, of Oelwein, for possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Fairbank Amish Boulevard.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies arrested Daniel Joseph Hartney, 28, of Oelwein, for fourth degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton. Additionally, Hartney was found to be in possession of a controlled substance while being processed at the Buchanan County Jail and was subsequently charged with possession of controlled substance in correctional facility (Class D felony).
At approximately 10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashton Wayne Root, 31, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of 220th Street West in Winthrop.
Saturday, April 15
At 12:05 p.m. deputies arrested Dana Marie Medina, 44, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, April 19
At 10:44 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Focus for a traffic infraction. The driver, Jason Adrian Kristiansen, 48, of Little Falls, Minnesota, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance – marijuana 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kristiansen was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance before a magistrate judge.
Monday, April 10
At approximately 6:18 a.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the area of County Highway V68, just south of County Highway C33, regarding a report of deer carcasses in the roadway, which were causing obstruction in both the north and south bound lanes of traffic. Upon arrival the vehicle which had struck the deer was located. The driver, identified as Molly Niewoehner, 20, of Hawkeye, was traveling southbound when several deer jumped out of the ditch into the travel portion of the roadway, subsequently causing her 2019 Ford Fusion to collide into two of them. Niewoehner’s vehicle sustained significant disabling damage; however, no injuries were reported.