Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, June 11
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shawntelly Cortez Johnson, 41, of Cedar Falls, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for no valid driver’s license and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 250-mile marker of Highway 20.
At 2:55 a.m. deputies arrested Matthew James Schaefer, 38, of Jesup, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Dugan Avenue.
Tuesday, June 13
At approximately 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Tomas Dieguez, Jr., 56, of Grundy Center, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, June 15
At approximately 9:20 p.m. deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Maeder, 27, of Van Horne, for second degree theft, third degree burglary, and third degree burglary – vehicle, all Class D felonies. This arrest was made following an incident in the 1700 block of Keokuk Avenue.
Friday, June 16
At approximately 2:15 a.m. deputies arrested Candace Ann Newman, 28, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near North Main and East Benton streets in Hazleton.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. deputies arrested Cass Remington John Hill, 38, of Evansdale, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Madison Street in Winthrop.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, June 21
At 2:03 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road near the 12,000 block of D Avenue. The deputy observed a male party passed out in the driver’s seat of the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan. Jeffrey John Saas, 35, of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor) and additionally charged with no valid driver’s license (simple misdemeanor). Saas was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held pending an appearance with a magistrate.
Tuesday, June 20
At 6:30 p.m. response to a motor vehicle accident east of the intersection of Highway 3 and V-62. Verna Elizabeth Lansing, 72, from Sumner, was operating a 2004 GMC Sierra eastbound on Hwy 3 while towing a 1989 GMC Sierra operated by Keith George Lansing, 76, from Sumner. An eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Kimberly Kay Pont, 52, from Oelwein rear ended the 1989 GMC Sierra pushing into the rear end of the 2004 GMC Sierra. The Chevrolet Trailblazer and 1989 GMC are considered a total loss. There was an estimated $2,000 damage to the 2004 GMC. Keith Lansing was transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Oran Fire Department and First Responders, Fairbank Fire Department and Ambulance, B & L Auto Body, and Midwest Collision, both of Oelwein.
Saturday, June 17
At 9:36 p.m. a sheriff’s deputy responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 3 just west of Palace Road (two miles north of Oelwein). Angela E. Szanajda, 52, of Iowa City, was traveling east when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Szanajda’s 2016 Chevrolet Traverse sustained approximately $4,000 in damage, and no one was injured in the accident.