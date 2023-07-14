Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, June 25
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Seekins, 29, of Waterloo, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and carrying weapons while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). Seekins was also cited for stopping in roadway and open container. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway near the 261-mile marker of Highway 20.
At approximately 6:20 p.m. deputies arrested Kendin Allen Prendergast, 19, of Lamont, for disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 500 block of Church Street in Lamont.
Tuesday, June 27
At approximately 11:20 p.m. deputies arrested Kevin Lee Shaull, 56, of North English, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control, failure to obey stop sign and open container. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle that struck a tree near 330th Street and Freeman Avenue.
Friday, June 30
At approximately 2:15 a.m. deputies arrested Landon William Nunemaker, 20, of Quasqueton, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for possession of alcohol under legal age and speed violation. This arrest was made in the 2700 block of Racine Avenue.
Saturday, July 1
At approximately 3:30 a.m. deputies arrested Aaron Michael Wolfe, 25, of Jonestown, Pennsylvania, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of South Monroe Street in Hazleton.
Monday, July 3
At approximately 6 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacqueline Mendel, 58, of Waverly, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Mendel was taken into custody from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.
Wednesday, July 5
At approximately 4:35 a.m. deputies arrested Kirk Allen Howard, 49, of Cedar Falls, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
Thursday, July 6
At approximately 6:50 a.m. deputies arrested Quinton Max Seedorff, 22, of Center Point, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for reckless driving, failure to maintain control and failure to use seatbelt. This arrest was made following a motor vehicle accident that originally occurred on May 27, in the 2500 block of 278th Street.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies arrested Justin Lawrence Newman, 39, of Earth, Texas. Newman was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for original charges of providing controlled substance to minor (Class B felony), third degree sexual abuse (Class C felony), incest (Class D felony), prostitution of minor (Class D felony), flight to avoid prosecution (Class D felony) and supplying underage person with alcohol (simple misdemeanor). Newman was taken into custody from the Lamb County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.
Friday, July 7
At approximately 3 a.m. deputies arrested John Charles Reich, 33, of Quasqueton, for third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (Class D felony), second offense possession of controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Racine Avenue.
At approximately 11:20 a.m. deputies arrested Joslyn Elaine Deburkarte, 21, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Deburkarte taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office
At approximately 4:50 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Alan Putbrese, 38, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. Putbrese held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies arrested Sophia Kaye Manson, 19, of Ryan, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Manson was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 9:50 p.m. deputies arrested Trace Jaxson Thomas, 18, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Thomas was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Subsequently, Thomas was additionally charged with first offense possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of First Street West in Independence.
Saturday, July 8
At approximately 5:20 a.m. deputies arrested Jackson Reid Grover, 23, of Rowley, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to carry SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that originally occurred on June 7, in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue.
At approximately 5:10 p.m. deputies arrested Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 36, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravates misdemeanor). Westpfahl was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, July 5
At 7:59 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office started receiving several calls of vehicles that were broken into in the early hours of the morning. Video surveillance of the burglaries was obtained through an investigation, and it was learned Kywren Andrew Phend-Vasquez, 18, of West Union, entered several unlocked vehicles stealing miscellaneous items. Phend-Vasquez was charged with three counts of burglary 3rd degree (aggravated misdemeanors) and two counts of attempted burglary (serious misdemeanors). More charges are pending after further investigation. Phend-Vasquez was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for an initial appearance in court.
Sheriff Marty Fisher reminds everyone to keep vehicles and homes locked up and do not leave any valuables in your vehicle, or out in the open.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s office took a 911 call of a burglary in progress on 120th Street just north of Westgate. The homeowners had witnessed the burglary with home surveillance and phoned it in. Once deputies arrived, they identified the suspect and put out an attempt to locate. A short time later the suspect, Cory Ash Billingsley, 42, of Oelwein, was stopped by a Bremer County Deputy north of Denver. Fayette County Deputies then arrested him and transported him to the Fayette County Jail. Billingsley was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, a Class “C” felony and if convicted could face up to 10 years in prison.
Monday, July 3
Deputies arrested Mickie Linn Ellis, 37, of Mexico, Missouri, on a valid Fayette County warrant for probation violation. Ellis was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she awaits an initial appearance from a magistrate judge. Ellis is currently held without bond. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Audrian County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.