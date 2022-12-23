Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Dec. 11
At 12:10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony James Slocum, 39, of Independence, for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Monday, Dec. 12
At 11:20 a.m. deputies arrested Kris Alan Vanlaningham, 59, of Independence, for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
At 7:55 p.m. deputies arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken in custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies arrested Amy Marie Murphy, 57, of Vinton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
At 9:55 p.m. deputies arrested Lyle Troy Evans, 41, of Fairbank, for domestic abuse assault with injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1100 block of Carter Avenue.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jamie Rosella Mason, 45, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1400 block of Industrial Park Road in Oelwein.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
At approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies arrested Travis Frank Norton, 28, of Strawberry Point, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
At 1:50 p.m. deputies arrested Nicole Leanne Burgos, 29, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Dec. 15
At 5:50 p.m. deputies arrested Abdirizak Hasan Maalin, 34, of Faribault, Minnesota, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made near the 52-mile marker of I380.
Saturday, Dec. 17
At approximately 10:45 a.m. deputies arrested Carmesha Shantae Veneable, 28, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:45 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on I380 near the 53-mile marker. According to the investigation, a 2016 Honda CRV operated by Mila Grady of Iowa City was traveling northbound on I380 when Grady lost control of her vehicle attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The Grady vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side. Grady sustained minor injuries but did not need medical treatment. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. deputies arrested Harley Ann Marie Westcott, 19, of Cedar Rapids, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for minor in possession of tobacco/vape product. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150).
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Saturday, Dec. 17
At 11:18 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Heron and Hemlock Roads. The driver of a 2007 Ford, Christopher R. Miller, 46, of Fayette was traveling south when he lost control due to weather conditions and slid into the ditch causing the vehicle to roll onto its top. No one was injured in the accident and the vehicle is considered a total loss.
The sheriff’s office responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on W Avenue north of 100th Street. Jeffrey Strottman, 57, of Sumner was northbound on W Ave when, due to weather conditions, he lost control of his Ford F-150, causing it to enter into the west ditch, rolling onto its side.Strottman was found to be intoxicated and was charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense and failure to maintain control. He was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for his initial appearance.