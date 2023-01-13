Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Jan. 1
At 7:25 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam Scott Corkery, 48, of Independence, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1700 block of Otterville Blvd.
Monday, Jan. 2
At approximately 11:15 p.m. deputies arrested Barbara Denise Wendling, 44, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Pearl Street in Brandon.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
At approximately 4:30 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Troy Mills Blvd north of Troy Mills. According to the investigation, a 2018 Freightliner semi operated by Eric Black of Smyrna, Georgia, was traveling northbound on Troy Mills Blvd when Black lost control of the semi due to road surface conditions. The semi and trailer entered the east ditch where the trailer buckled and rolled onto its side. No injuries were reported, and the roadway was closed for several hours to allow for cleanup and recovery operations.
At 4:40 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Racine Avenue south of Winthrop. A 1998 Volvo VST operated by Amanda Mitchell of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Racine Avenue when Mitchell lot control of the vehicle due to road surface conditions. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled over. Mitchell was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
At 7:05 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 700 block of Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187) at Lamont. A 2008 Mercury Milan operated by Ashely Lamphier of Lamont was traveling southbound on Washburn Avenue when Lamphier lost control of the vehicle due to roadway surface conditions. The vehicle spun and struck a stop sign post before coming to rest in the roadway at the intersection of Washburn Avenue and Pine Street. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was considered a total loss.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies arrested Marne Elizabeth Ryan, 46, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor). She was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Jan. 5
At 12:40 a.m. deputies arrested Rodney Dean Cornwell, 58, of Lamont, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Washburn Avenue in Lamont.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Trace Jaxson Thomas, 18, of Rowley, for possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle, possession of alcohol underage and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Friday, Jan. 6
At 4:20 a.m. deputies arrested Patricia Ann Graham, 58, of Vinton, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Gentry Avenue and Golf Course Blvd west of Independence.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 46, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 7
At approximately 11:30 p.m. deputies arrested Artina Keonna Danials, 46, of Bell Wood, Illinois, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:31 a.m., it was reported that Jeannie Marie Murphy, age 48 of Cedar Rapids, had committed an assault on a Correctional Officer that caused serious injuries.
The incident occurred at the Fayette County Jail in West Union.
Murphy was being moved from one cell to another after damaging a sprinkler in her jail cell when she attacked the correctional officer, striking them several times.
Murphy was charged with attempted murder (felony B), assault on persons in certain occupations use/display of a dangerous weapon (D felony), and criminal mischief 5th degree (simple misdemeanor).
Murphy received an initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge and is being held on a $2,300 cash only and a $25,000 cash or surety bond.