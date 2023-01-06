Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Tuesday, Dec. 27
At approximately 11 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 35, of Belmond, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
At 12:10 a.m. deputies arrested Sonja Marie Kullen, 30, of Oelwein, for second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (aggravated misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), child endangerment – methamphetamine exposure (Class D felony), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to use child restraint. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union Street and York Street in Aurora.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. deputies arrested Rex Allen Yearous, Jr., 39, of Independence, for assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 200 block of North Water Street in Quasqueton.
At approximately 10:45 a.m. deputies arrested Tyler Mitchell Robinson, 28, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County. He was able to bond out at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:40 p.m. deputies arrested Loyd Leon Williams III, 36, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third offense domestic abuse assault (Class D felony). This arrest was made in Oelwein.
Thursday, Dec. 29
At approximately 12:30 a.m. deputies arrested Jeremy Rafeford Beatty, 36, of Quasqueton, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2,300 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd.
Friday, Dec. 30
At approximately 12:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jesse Wilfred Gansen, 37, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Fremont County for an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was able to bond out at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:25 p.m. deputies arrested Aneth Michel Reynoso Hernandez, 21, of Waterloo, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and first offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker on Highway 20.
Saturday, Dec. 31
At 12:10 a.m. deputies arrested Chad Michael Winders, 39, of Cedar Rapids, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Victor Avenue.
At 2:10 a.m. deputies arrested Angela Marie Wegmann, 45, of Manchester, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for unsafe passing and open container. This arrest was made near 220th Street and Washburn Avenue.
At 1:20 p.m. deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 39, of Brandon, for first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor) and assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 3,000 block of Daniel Avenue.
Road hazards: Tuesday’s icy conditions wreak havoc on area roadways
Tuesday’s icy roadways resulted in dangerous driving conditions in many locations around the area, including near Hazleton, where a loaded semi-truck left a bridge and eventually landed in the waterway below.
Just before 7:30 a.m Tuesday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident south of Hazleton, near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Following the initial investigation, it was determined that a loaded semi had been traveling west on 150th when the operator lost control, at which point the semi smashed through a guardrail on a bridge west of the intersection and exited the roadway, coming to rest in the water.
The semi’s driver, who received assistance getting out of his vehicle, was treated by responding Emergency Medical Services and appeared to have sustained only minor injuries.
As a result of the accident, 150th Avenue was closed between Indiana Avenue and Grant Avenue in order to allow for “recovery and cleanup operations,” according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.
When contacted at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, meanwhile, Buchanan County Dispatch reported that 150th had “not yet” reopened.
At the scene, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Buchanan County Emergency Management and Buchanan County Secondary Roads Department.
Further information about the incident is expected to be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
Monday garage fire ignites home in Independence
A garage fire in Independence Monday evening spread to a second garage and then a home, from which three adults and five pets were evacuated.
According to a Facebook post, the Independence Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 500 Block of 9th Ave SE. Upon arrival, the Facebook post reports, “crews found heavy fire coming from a 2-stall garage which caught a 2nd garage and a house on fire. Crews knocked the fire down and cleared the home. 3 adults and 5 family pets all were able to get out without injury.”
In responding to the incident, the Independence Fire Department was assisted by Jesup Fire, Winthrop Fire, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Independence Police Department, AMR Ambulance, Independence Light and Power, Mid-American Gas, the Red Cross and the Buchanan County Salvation Army.
Teen hospitalized after Saturday crash near Aurora
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue north of Aurora at approximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Duncan Charles Schott, 19, of Cedar Rapids, was driving northbound on Slater Avenue in a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the west ditch and continued forward, striking a creek bed, ramping up on the opposite side before coming to rest.
The sheriff’s office reported Schott was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester with serious injuries. This incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, AMR Ambulance, RMC Ambulance and Winthrop Fire Department.
Fayette County
Wednesday morning fire consumes barn, RV, trailer home
An early-morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a Sumner barn as well as an adjacent recreational vehicle (RV) and trailer home.
According to a Facebook post by the organization, the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at 12738 Y Avenue at 12:39 a.m. where they found the barn fully engulfed in flames, a structure that had “multiple exposures on all sides.”
Efforts were made to quickly contain the fire, though, owing to the extensive amount of water needed to fight the blaze, the Westgate Fire Department was called for assistance, the post reported.
Responders continued battling the fire, working “for roughly five hours until all the equipment and trucks were repacked and ready for service,” the post indicated.
Though no injuries were reported, the barn, along with the RV and trailer home, were destroyed.
The fire’s cause, meanwhile, has not yet been released by authorities.
In responding to the emergency, Sumner Volunteer Fire was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Sumner Emergency Medical Services, Inc., and Westgate Fire and Rescue.
Slippery business
Icy roadways continued to cause hazardous driving conditions in many areas on Wednesday, leading to an additional spate of vehicle accidents throughout the region.
Among those taking emergency calls was the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, who received a report at 5:45 a.m. of a single vehicle accident on Highway 150 north of West Union. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a Chevy Trailblazer operated by Patrick M. Rothmeyer of Fort Atkinson had been traveling south on Highway 150 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway, leading his vehicle to roll, eventually entering the west ditch.
Rothmeyer, 46, was uninjured in the accident, which remains under investigation.
Owing to these icy conditions, for a period Wednesday morning, the state’s Department of Transportation issued an advisory cautioning against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta.
KCRG noted having received reports of additional crashes in Jones County and on I-380.
According to a Facebook post by the Independence Police Department, meanwhile, “this morning our officers worked two accidents that were off-ramp related. The most severe was. . . at the Highway 20 & Highway 150 off ramp intersection. A semi failed to get stopped at the stop sign and broadsided a minivan. Thankfully no injuries for either driver.”
“Conditions change quickly on bridges, off ramps and intersections,” the post concluded. “If you have to travel today, slow down and use extra caution.”
Another warrant executed at Maynard residence
For the second time in a four-month span, a Maynard residence was the scene for the execution of a drug warrant.
According to a press release, at approximately 3:20 p.m. last Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 120 7th St. N in Maynard. During the search, both methamphetamine and paraphernalia were collected, while Karylann Lewin, 20, and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were both arrested and now face several misdemeanor charges including possession of methamphetamine, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Further investigation also revealed that an infant lives at the address.
As a result of the warrant’s execution, both Lewin and Evans were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where they awaited an initial court appearance.
The execution of a search warrant the night of Sept. 2, 2022 at the same Maynard residence also led to the arrest of Lewin and Evans on multiple charges, including those related to drugs and child endangerment.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
At 1:37 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Turkey River Saloon in Clermont. Deputies responded and searched the area for Lonnie Vernon Davis, Jr., 41, of Muscatine. A blue 2002 Ford F150 supercrew pickup belonging to Davis, Jr., was located unoccupied on Harding Road near 280th Street. Davis, Jr. was apprehended a short distance away. He was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense (serious misdemeanor), disorderly and failure to maintain control (both simple misdemeanors). He was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he received an initial appearance from a magistrate judge and was released on a $1,500 unsecured appearance bond.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
At 2:38 a.m. deputies responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance in Elgin. Ethan Grant Guyer, Jr., 57, of Elgin, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). Guyer was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance before a magistrate.
Friday, Dec. 30
At approximately 1:30 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 187 and 70th Street, rural Arlington. After an investigation, Spencer Knipper, 20, of Arlington, was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Knipper was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance.