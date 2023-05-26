Buchanan/Fayette County Law Enforcement

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, May 14
At 10:55 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Luke David Lawless, 23, of Independence, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Third Avenue SE in Independence.
Wednesday, May 17
At approximately 2 p.m. deputies arrested Brandi Renee Rogers, 41, of Dunkerton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, May 18
At approximately 3:10 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the 255 mile marker. A 2022 Freightliner semi operated by Ronald Fortier of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Hwy 20 when a suspected tire/mechanical failure caused the semi to enter the median and strike a guardrail and bridge rail. The semi then bounced off and came to rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. No injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours as emergency personnel worked to remove the semi and clean up the lanes while the Iowa DOT inspected the bridge. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Buchanan County Emergency Management, Independence Police and Fire departments, Winthrop Fire Department, AMR Ambulance Service and Iowa Department of Transportation.
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Christian Wells Davis, 31, of Hazleton for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Friday, May 19
At approximately 3:50 p.m. deputies arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of pre-trial release and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 6:10 p.m. deputies arrested Jared David Struve, 26, of Davenport, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on Highway 20 near the 252 mile marker.
At 8:05 p.m. deputies arrested David Craig Wahl, 44, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 20
At approximately 2:20 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremy Thomas Uterstae Clabby, 25, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). He was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. deputies arrested Sarah Ann Cox, 37, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. deputies arrested Joseph Jerome Hogan, 31, of Independence, for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to carry SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Wapsie Access Blvd.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, May 21
At approximately 10:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took multiple phone calls of a suspicious vehicle and a male subject walking near the intersection of Rose Road and 220th St. near Hawkeye. Deputies responded to the area and following an investigation found Brad Delbert Franzen, 49 ,of Waucoma, was operating a 2001 Dodge Dakota on Rose Road, before vehicle had stalled. Franzen was found to have illegal substances on his person. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance marijuana 1st offense and operating while intoxicated, both serious misdemeanors. Franzen was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial court appearance.
Saturday, May 20
At approximately 2:40 a.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near the intersection of Highways 3 and 150, Oelwein. Michael Eugene Lien, 38, of Oelwein, was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial court appearance.