Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, April 5
At approximately 10:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Cole Moore, 33, of Hazleton, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street and Isaac Avenue.
Thursday, April 6
At approximately 12:45 a.m. deputies arrested Barry William Timmerman, 60, of Strawberry Point, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2900 block of 130th Street.
At approximately 1:35 a.m. deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 8 a.m. deputies arrested Robert Joseph Rinella, Jr., 31, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3 p.m. deputies arrested a 15-year-old female of Independence, charging her with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations (serious misdemeanor). The juvenile was booked and released to guardians. She will be referred to Juvenile Court Services. This arrest was made following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue.
Friday, April 7
At approximately 3:35 a.m. deputies arrested Manya Denay Williams, 20, of Waterloo and Nakia Tyre Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids. Williams was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), false ID to law enforcement (simple misdemeanor) and cited for no valid driver’s license, failure to use seatbelt, improper rear/brake lamps and improper registration lamp. Long was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue NE in Independence. Subsequently, Long was found in possession of controlled substances at the Jail and additionally charged with possession of controlled substance in correctional facility (Class D felony).
At approximately 11:55 a.m. deputies arrested Trenton James Husted, 35, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of forgery (Class D felony) and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. deputies arrested Jarrett Michael Richards, 22, of Davenport, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, April 8
At approximately 7 a.m. deputies arrested Alexis Kaye Galanti, 29, of Quasqueton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of possession of controlled substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Friday, April 7
At 6:23 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. deer accident at the 8000 block of Filmore Road, east of West Union. Justin Fretheim, 24, of Elgin, was driving his 2013 Ford Focus when a deer came out of the ditch area and collided with his vehicle. There were no injuries reported, but Fretheim’s vehicle sustained around $6,000 in damages.
Monday, April 3
At 2:38 p.m. deputies responded to a car vs deer collision on Harding Road (Highway 18) at the eastern West Union city limits. Arthur Sullivan, 73, of Edgewood, was operating a 2005 Jeep Cherokee eastbound when a deer entered the roadway. Sullivan was unable to avoid contact with the deer, which caused approximately $3,000 in damages. No injuries reported.
At 8:38 p.m deputies responded to a vehicle that struck a deer on Lincoln Road (Highway 150) south of 165th Street, about one mile north of Fayette. Tina Marie Opitz, 47, from Arlington, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Lincoln Road when she struck a deer that entered the roadway causing an estimated $2,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, March 30
At 4:35 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Acorn Road (W55) north of 200th Street, about two miles north of Elgin. Joni Kay Wisehart, 65, from Elgin, was operating a 2005 Kia Sportage southbound on Acorn Road when she went into the west ditch. Further investigation determined that Wisehart was under the influence of alcohol. Wisehart was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense, failure to maintain control and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Torkelson Motors from Elgin.
Monday, March 27
A deputy executed a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer as it was known to the deputy that the driver, Darin Brehm, 58, of Postville, did not possess a valid driver’s license. Brehm was found to be intoxicated and in possession of controlled substances. Brehm was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he was charged with failure to maintain registration plates, failure to provide proof of financial liability, no valid driver’s license, operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was held for an initial appearance in court.