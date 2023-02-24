Buchanan County Sheriff's Log
Tuesday, Feb. 7
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mary Cathy Opperman, 60, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue SW in Oelwein.
Thursday, Feb. 9
At approximately 8:15 p.m. deputies arrested Brady Mackenzie Dolan, 38, of Independence, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Jamestown Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 12
At approximately 4 a.m. deputies arrested Cody James Darland Heinrichs, 33, of Mason City, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 170th Street and Washburn Avenue.
At 9:20 p.m. deputies arrested Andrew James Kleitsch, 38, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operating of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. Following this arrest, Kleitsch was found in possession of a controlled substance upon arrival at the jail. Subsequently, Kleitsch was charged with possession of controlled substance in a correctional facility (Class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 265th Street and Jamestown Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 13
At 10:25 p.m. deputies arrested Kalvin Demarco Wiley, 25, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
At 1:40 a.m. deputies arrested Abdulahi Abdihakm Guled, 29, of Minneapolis following a traffic stop on I380 near the 49-mile marker. Guled was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation.
At noon deputies arrested Michael James McBurney, 50, of Center Point, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
At approximately 1:30 a.m. deputies arrested Patrick Ronald Raymer, 52, of Waverly and Maria Christina Carrillo, 21, of New Hartford. Raymer was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Carrillo was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 257 mile marker.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies arrested Todd Wayne McCloud, 44, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was taken into custody for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11 p.m. deputies arrested Kairon Patrick McClenan, 33, of Washington, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 310th Street.
Thursday, Feb. 16
At approximately 11 a.m. deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 40, of Clarksville, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 4 a.m. deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton, and charged him with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
At 11:05 p.m. deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 47, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. He was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Feb. 17
At 10 a.m. deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At approximately 5 p.m. deputies arrested Trevor Allen Thoms, 51, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
Fayette County Sheriff's Log
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At approximately 2:30 a.m. a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Highways 3 and 187, the Starmont roundabout, for an equipment violation. After an investigation, Michael David Hansen, 57, of Sioux City, was arrested for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended no SR on file, operating a non-registered vehicle, and failure to use headlights, all simple misdemeanors. Hansen was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, ro be held until an initial appearance.