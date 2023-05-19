Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, May 7
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tressa Marie Halstead, 33, of Waterloo and Selena Reyna, 28, of Cedar Rapids. Halstead was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for stopping/parking on travel portion of roadway. Reyna was charged with first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container. Reyna was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Polk County. These arrests were made after a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the road in the 1800 block of 330th Street.
At approximately 4:20 a.m. deputies arrested Melissa Ann Myers, 34, of Lamont, for first offense domestic abuse assault w/ intent to inflict injury (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 800 block of East Street in Lamont.
Wednesday, May 10
At approximately 10 a.m. deputies arrested David Craig Wahl, 44, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Greene County, Illinois, for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 800 block of Young Street in Jesup.
At approximately 8:20 p.m. deputies arrested Edward John Schroder III, 48, of Iowa City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor). He held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, May 12
At approximately 2:40 a.m. deputies arrested Jerry Edward Hathcock, 51, of Cedar Rapids, for third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of burglary tools (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operating of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near First Street and Jackson Street in Winthrop.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Monday, May 15
At 9:27 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a domestic assault that had occurred at 215 Olive St. in Westgate. Deputies learned Skylar Buhr, 33, of Oelwein, had fled the scene but was later found at the Fayette County Courthouse where he was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Buhr was charged with domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow, violation of a no-contact order, and burglary first degree.
Friday, May 5
At 3:21 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Fifth and North Mill streets in Wadena. Rick Robert Trebon, 66, from Wadena, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt. Trebon had stopped at a stop sign on East Fifth Street, and proceeded into the intersection, but failed to see a 1995 Ford F150 southbound on North Mill Street. Both vehicles collided in the intersection. The Cobalt was considered a total loss. The F150 sustained an estimated $3,500 damage. No one was injured. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Torkelson Motors from Elgin. The accident remains under investigation.
