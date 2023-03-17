Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, March 5
At 1:25 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam Marquis Taylor, 41, of Waterloo, for third or subsequent operating while intoxicated (Class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to file SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor) and cited for speed violation and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on I380 near the 52 mile marker.
Tuesday, March 7
At 12:55 a.m. deputies arrested Kirk Charleston Johnston, 49, of Cedar Rapids and Rebecca Jean Jackson, 51, of Independence. Johnston was charged with possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). Johnston was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for traffic related offenses. Jackson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of River Drive North in Quasqueton.
Wednesday, March 8
At 12:05 a.m. deputies arrested Sawyer Kevin Ray Pritchard, 22, of Dundee, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and harassment of a public official (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Monroe Street in Lamont.
At approximately 2 p.m. deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 39, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree theft (Class D felony) and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, March 9
At approximately 6:50 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 block of 120th Street. A 2009 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Kevin Cross of Cedar Falls was traveling eastbound on 120th Street when a 2010 Saturn Vue operated by Gwendolyn Cabalka of Janesville, traveling westbound on 120th Street, lost control. The Cabalka vehicle spun and over-corrected, spinning into the eastbound lane and striking the Cross vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch on opposite sides of the roadway. No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.
Friday, March 10
At 12:05 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near 120th Street and Fairbank Amish Blvd. A 2004 Dodge Ram operated by Donald McGraw of Hazleton was traveling eastbound on 120th Street when McGraw lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels. McGraw sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein by private vehicle. This incident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fairbank Fire Department and Fairbank Ambulance.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence, for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of Third Street North in Winthrop.
Saturday, March 11
At approximately 2 p.m. deputies arrested Lonnie James Beck, 39, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of 220th Street.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, March 16
At approximately 5:30 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 90th Street and Highway 187. After an investigation, James Cornwell, 40, of Arlington, was arrested for driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance. Cornwell was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held until initial appearance.
Thursday, March 2
At 9:55 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic assault at a residence in Hawkeye. After multiple interviews, Tyler Norman Mittelsted, 30, of Hawkeye, was arrested for domestic assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial appearance.
Sunday, Feb. 26
At 3:49 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on 265th Street near Lincoln Road, approximately two miles north of West Union. Elmer Gomez, 19, of Postville, was traveling westbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu SE 4-door when he lost control and entered the north side ditch. Gomez was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense (serious misdemeanor), failure to maintain control and no valid driver’s license (both simple misdemeanors). Gomez was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance with a magistrate judge.