Buchanan Co. Sheriff’s Log
Tuesday, Dec. 20
At approximately 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 46, of Independence, for assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an altercation between Edsill and another inmate in the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. deputies arrested Charles Leon Martin, 59, of Independence, for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after Martin was found to be intoxicated in the Buchanan County Courthouse.
At 10:25 p.m. deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Henry, 34, of Oelwein and Bradley Glen Gates, 37, of Independence. Henry and Gates were both charged with third degree attempted burglary (aggravated misdemeanor). Henry was arrested in the 200 block of Third Street NE in Independence and Gates was arrested in the 300 block of 10th Street NE in Independence. These charges stem from an incident that occurred Nov. 15, in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton.
Thursday, Dec. 22
At 2:55 p.m. deputies arrested Michael Lewis Eschen, 67, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1600 block of Second Street SW in Independence.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies arrested Jordan Franklin Fetter, 37, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Dec. 24
At approximately 3 p.m. deputies arrested Jason William Young, 32, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Aurora, for first offense domestic abuse assault with injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of Third Street North in Winthrop.
Fayette County
Three injured in accident near Oelwein Dec. 28
Three people involved in a Wednesday afternoon vehicle accident on Highway 150 near K Avenue were hospitalized as a result of their injuries.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a 2000 Buick LeSabre operated by Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when it crossed the centerline, striking a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Debra Husted, 64, of Oelwein. Knipper’s vehicle then came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway, with Husted’s doing so on the southbound side.
In the accident, both Knipper and Husted, as well as a passenger in Husted’s vehicle, Trenton Husted, 35, were taken by Fayette EMS to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein to receive treatment for injuries.
The nature and extent of the injuries were not specified in the crash report, which also states that Knipper, 92, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
In responding to the accident, the Iowa State Patrol received assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Maynard Fire, Fayette Police and EMS, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The accident remains under investigation.
Man arrested in Kensett on Fayette Co. warrant
A man wanted on two outstanding warrants, including one from Fayette County related to a fatal vehicle accident last September, was captured and taken into custody this week in Kensett, north of Mason City.
According to KWWL, Curtis Williams, 39, was sought on a Fayette County parole violation after not reporting the September incident to his parole officer, during which Williams allegedly took Chickasaw County Sheriffs on a high-speed chase which ended in a crash near New Hampton that killed his 18-year–old son Jaxon Williams.
In addition to not reporting the crash, Williams also, at that time, failed to get permission to leave the county before doing so.
A Winneshiek County warrant was also in place for Williams for his failure to report to a court appearance related to an OWI charge.
Two treated following Dec. 28 accident
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 3 just east of Oelwein near N Avenue resulted in substantial damage to two vehicles and led both drivers to receive treatment for possible injuries.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident at approximately 6:35 a.m.
Upon arrival, a deputy discovered that Allen Krum, 41, of Stanley, was operating a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country traveling eastbound on Highway 3 when his vehicle crossed the center line, subsequently colliding with a 2012 Dodge Journey operated by 52-year-old Lillian Smith of Strawberry Point.
As a result of the accident, Krum was cited for both Failure to Secure Liability Insurance as well as Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway, the Sheriff’s office reported.
At the scene, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein Fire Department and Mercy One Ambulance.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Saturday, Dec. 24
At 11:44 a.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 150th Street just west of Fayette. A 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Zachary Bruns, 26, of Fayette, was traveling westbound when Bruns lost control due to the road conditions. The vehicle went into the north ditch landing on its side. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. This accident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 22
At 6:04 p.m. deputies responded to a reported assault at a residence in Oran. Upon investigation it was discovered that an assault had taken place. Daniel Lloyd Westphal, 40, of Oran, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault first offense. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held for an initial appearance.