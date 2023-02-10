Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Jan. 30
At 2:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clayton Lee Guzzle, 39, of Waterloo, for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Second Avenue NE in Independence.
At 10:55 p.m. deputies arrested Hiema Griffith, 44, of Arlington, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for second degree sexual abuse (Class B felony) and child endangerment (Class D felony) and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in which incidents were said to have happened in rural Arlington and rural Independence.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
At approximately 10 a.m. deputies arrested Bruce R. Sedo, 57, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies arrested Savannah Kay Judith Lyon, 22, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Feb. 3
At approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies arrested Daevon Benjamin Evans, 32, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Feb. 4
At approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies arrested Kimori Kai Goldsberry, 60, of Indianola, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Kenneth Edwin Barnes, 37, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. He was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Saturday, Feb. 4
At approximately 10 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Charles Street and Highway 150 in Oelwein. Kenneth Barnes, 37, of Independence, was arrested on a Buchanan County arrest warrant for probation violation, original charge possession of methamphetamine. Barnes was taken into custody, transported to Fayette County Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond, and was later extradited to Buchanan County.
At 4:34 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Echo Valley Road, near I Avenue. Upon arrival there was an unoccupied 2011 GMC Terrain in the ditch. The vehicle was towed and after an investigation, it was learned Kiersten Kayla Richardson, 30, of West Union had lost control and went into the ditch. She was charged with driving while revoked, a serious misdemeanor, and held at the Fayette County Jail for an initial magistrate appearance.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. deputies investigated a 911 call from Maynard. Hunter Kent Thomas, 20, of Fayette, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Kent Thomas was taken into custody, and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is currently awaiting initial appearance.
Friday, Feb. 3
At 7:17 p.m. deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on V68 north of 255th Street., Lisa M. Kleiss, 60, of Fredericksburg, was traveling south when a couple of deer entered the roadway. Kleiss was unable to get stopped and struck the deer. Her 2023 Toyota Highlander sustained approximately $6,000 in damage and no one was injured in the accident.