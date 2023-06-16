Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, June 4
At approximately 5 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies arrested Jamie Rose Levendusky, 48, of Fairbank, for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of East Main Street in Fairbank.
Monday, June 5
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 41, of Dunkerton, on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Tuesday, June 6
At 10:55 a.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at 120th Street (C57) and Fairbank Amish Boulevard. John Flanagan of Edina, Minnesota, was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan south on Fairbank Amish Blvd when an eastbound 2011 GMC Acadia operated by Bonnie Henry of Evansdale failed to yield from a stop sign and collided with the Flanagan vehicle in the intersection. No injuries were reported, and Henry was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Wednesday, June 7
At 3:35 a.m. deputies arrested Rush Robert Cleveland, 38, of Winthrop, for third or subsequent possession of controlled substance and drug tax stamp violation (both Class D felonies), gathering where controlled substances are used (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These charges were filed following a search warrant in the 300 block of West Kennedy Street in Winthrop.
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 50, of Lamont, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to carry SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive SW in Independence.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. Jackson Grover of Rowley was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle southbound on Jamestown Avenue when a 2001 Dodge Neon operated by Xavier Clark of Elgin was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 and had taken the offramp to Jamestown Avenue. The Clark vehicle failed to yield to the Grover vehicle and both vehicles collided in the intersection. Grover was thrown from his motorcycle in the collision and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Clark was uninjured in the collision. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
Thursday, June 8
At approximately 11 a.m. deputies arrested Dru Joel Bowser, 27, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. deputies arrested Randy Lee Stewart II, 40, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, June 9
At approximately 2:25 a.m. deputies arrested Terrence Broderick Coates, 32, of Peoria, Illinois, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 50-mile marker of I380.
At approximately 7:40 p.m. deputies arrested Jonathan Daniel Cahalan, 36, of Iowa City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, June 10
At approximately 2:15 a.m. deputies arrested Evella Isabella Nanci Close, 19, of Jesup, for first offense possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), underage possession of tobacco/vape (simple misdemeanor), underage possession of alcohol (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of First Street West in Independence.
At 12:55 p.m. deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2100 block of 220th Street east of Independence. Danny Dodd of Independence was operating a 1971 Ford Maverick westbound on 220th Street when he lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected mechanical failure. The vehicle went off the road to the right and Dodd overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go across both lanes and enter the south ditch, rolling and coming to rest on its driver’s side in the ditch. Dodd was assisted out of the vehicle by Sheriff’s Deputies and transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. This accident remains under instigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, June 15
At approximately 1:50 a.m. a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Road (Highway 150) and Lion Road, Eldorado. Theresa Ann Sherman, 64, of West Union, was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Sherman was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where she awaited an initial court appearance.
Wednesday, June 14
At approximately 10 p.m. a deputy arrested Michael A. Normann, 40, of Clermont, at a residence in Elgin. Normann was wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants from Fayette County. The first one was for domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness bond was set in the amount of $1,000. Warrant No. 2 was for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense, with bond set at $3,000. The third warrant was for probation violation and bond was set at $5000. Normann was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held.
Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Tony Lester Hertrampf, 53, of West Union, on a valid Floyd County-felony warrant for violation of probation for failure to register as a sex offender. Hertrampf was transported to the Fayette County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 cash only bond. Hertrampf was later transported to Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, June 13
A deputy arrested Lawrence Robbins, 38, of Decorah, for 2 counts of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor. Robbins was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is held on a $25,000 bond. Fayette County was assisted by the Decorah Police Department.