Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, March 12
At approximately 2:25 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 49, of Fairbank. Durnan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At 8:20 p.m. deputies arrested Eian Zachary Robinson, 25, of Independence. Robinson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Denton County, TX. This arrest was made in the 200 blk First Street West in Independence.
Monday, March 13
At approximately 10:15 p.m. deputies arrested Duncan Charles Schott, 20, of Arlington. Schott was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for underage tobacco possession, underage alcohol possession and failure to maintain control. This arrest was made following an incident that originally occurred on Dec. 31, 2022.
Tuesday, March 14
At 1:05 a.m. deputies arrested Tabitha Rena Smith, 31, of Oelwein. Smith was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). Smith was also arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for second degree theft (class D felony) and failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1300 blk of Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. deputies arrested Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, 31, of Oelwein. Kesterson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree burglary (class D felony) and fifth degree fraudulent practice (simple misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, March 16
At approximately 2:35 p.m. deputies arrested Molly Elizabeth Williams, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 5:20 p.m. deputies arrested Christian Wells Davis, 31, of Hazleton. Davis was charge child endangerment with bodily injury (class D felony), domestic abuse (simple misdemeanor), child endangerment without injury (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of W. Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, March 19
At 8:03 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. deer accident on Highway 18 east of Ironwood Road. The driver of a 2018 Volkswagen, Allison C. Marquette of Hamilton, Indiana, was traveling west when a deer entered onto the roadway and the driver was unable to stop. The vehicle sustained approximately $9,000 in damage and no one was injured in the accident.
At 1:15 a.m. deputies arrested Edward Jacob Schmitt, 43, of St. Lucas on a Fayette County arrest warrant for harassment in the 2nd degree. Schmitt was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held on $1,000 cash/surety bond.
Saturday, March 18
At approximately 10:30 p.m. the sheriff's office responded to a car vs deer accident near in the 13000 block of Highway 18. Tina Marie Opitz, 47, of Arlington, was traveling westbound on Highway 18 when a deer came into the roadway striking her vehicle. Damage to the 2010 Chevrolet Impala was estimated at $3,000. No injuries were reported.