Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Jan. 22
At 5:35 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brent Alan Olmstead, 30, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. This arrest was made in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue SW in Independence.
Monday, Jan. 23
At approximately 1:30 a.m. deputies arrested Troy Lee Littrel, 56, of Hazleton, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 330th Street and Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) east of Brandon.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. deputies arrested Maranda Lynn Johnson, 26, of Le Claire, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Jan. 26
At 7:40 a.m. deputies arrested Diamond Desiree Johnson, 31, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 28
At approximately 10:45 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 220th Street and Plymouth Avenue west of Winthrop. A 2017 Jeep Wrangler operated by Catherine Donnelly of Independence was traveling eastbound on 220th Street and was attempting to turn northbound onto Plymouth Avenue when a 1999 Buick Century operated by Steven White of Winthrop, also traveling eastbound behind the Donnelly vehicle, was unable to see the Donnelly vehicle ahead of him due to the snow that the Donnelly vehicle was kicking up. White collided with the left rear of the Donnelly vehicle in the roadway. Both vehicles came to rest on Plymouth Avenue. No injuries were reported, and White was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance due to following too closely for weather and road conditions.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. deputies arrested Jesus Antonio Soto Lara, 26, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a reported driving complaint and a vehicle that had gone into the ditch in the 1700 block of Golf Course Blvd west of Independence.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, Jan. 26
At 12:33 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Union Street and Larrabee Street in the city of Clermont. James Matt, 69, of Clermont was driving a John Deere lawn tractor crossing Union Street. Matt did not see a 2011 GMC Acadia operated by Keisha Walters, 33, of West Union coming from the east. Walters swerved to miss the lawn tractor, but clipped the snow blower attachment, and then slid into a utility pole. Minor injuries were reported, and Walters’ vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 worth of damage. James Matt was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clermont Fire Department and Clermont Ambulance.
Friday, Jan. 27
At 12:48 p.m. deputies responded to a semi-tractor/trailer in the ditch on Highway 18, north of Clermont. A Freightliner operated by Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, of Hialeah, Florida, was northbound on Hwy 18 when a gust of wind, combined with icy road conditions, caused him to go into the east ditch. No injuries or damage was reported. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.
Deputies arrested Zacharias James Stowe, 35, of Oelwein for a Fayette County warrant for domestic abuse assault 1st offense. Stowe was held on $1,000 bond, awaiting an initial appearance in court.
At 9:56 a.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the West Central School Parking lot. Seth Brehme, 18, of Maynard was leaving the school parking lot in a 2005 Dodge Ram truck as a 2019 Honda Accord driven by Jamie Vargason, 33, of Maynard, was coming off Fourth Street South, turning into the parking lot. Brehme turned the corner too sharp and collided with the front of Vargason’s vehicle, causing approximately $3,000 in damage to the Honda Accord Brehme’s Dodge Ram sustained around $1,000 in damage. No injuries were reported. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Feb. 2
At approximately 12:15 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 93, rural Randalia. After an investigation along with the assistance of a drug K9 unit, illegal substances were located in the vehicle. Nancy Sheree Latham, 43, of Oelwein, was arrested on two counts of possession of controlled substance 2nd offense (methamphetamine and other Schedule II), aggravated misdemeanors, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Latham was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial court appearance. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette Police Department and K9 Unit.