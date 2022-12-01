Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Nov. 20
At 9:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile from Independence, charging him with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 250th Street and Racine Avenue. The juvenile was booked and released to parent/guardians and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Monday, Nov. 21
At 8:20 p.m. deputies arrested Jason William Downs, 49, of Independence, for with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to stop in assured clear distance. This arrest was made in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
At approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies arrested Tate Richard Easley, 35, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 800 block of Prospect Street in Lamont.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, Nov. 24
At 2:14 a.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to 320 Olive Street in Westgate in reference to a domestic disturbance. Jeffrey William Arthur, 54, of Westgate, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor) and obstruction of an emergency communications (simple misdemeanor). Jeffrey was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held pending an initial appearance with a magistrate.
At 4:47 a.m. deputies were called to the 19,000 block of Cedar Road just south of Elgin in reference to a single-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment and injury. Brianna Samson, 25, of Elgin, was traveling southbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control due to weather conditions. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the west ditch where it rolled. The Elgin Fire Department assisted with removing the occupants trapped inside of the vehicle and both were transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union with minor injuries. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elgin Fire, Elgin Ambulance, Clermont Ambulance, and Tri-State Ambulance.
Friday, Nov. 25
At 3:57 a.m. deputies were called to 106 Mechanic Street in Fayette in reference to a domestic disturbance. David A. Hayes, 20, of Fayette, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol under legal age limit (simple misdemeanor). Hayes was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held pending an appearance with a magistrate.