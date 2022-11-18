Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Nov. 7
At approximately 6 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Luis German Ortega, 27, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
At 12:35 a.m. deputies arrested Riley Scott Young, 27, of Center Point, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At 12:25 p.m. deputies arrested Randy Lee Henry, Jr., 41, of Fairbank, for first offense domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton.
At 7:10 p.m. deputies arrested Waylon Green Burgin, 33, of Strawberry Point, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Pine Street and Washburn Avenue in Lamont.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 33, of Hazleton, for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 130th Street and Washburn Avenue in Lamont.
Thursday, Nov. 10
At approximately 4:45 a.m. deputies arrested Sawyer Kevin Ray Pritchard, 21, of Dundee, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance, interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2700 block of 130th Street.
At noon, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jordan Andrew Downs, 29, of Evansdale, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Nov. 11
At 6:25 p.m. deputies arrested Amanda Mae Moore, 23, of Waverly, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. She was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Nov. 12
At approximately 2 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Michel Avenue and Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata operated by Maggie Ruth Albert, 18, of Brandon was found in the ditch near the intersection. Albert was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence for evaluation. Subsequently, Albert was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control, possession of false ID card and failure to provide proof of insurance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Nov. 14
At 7:31 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy arrested Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, of Asbury, Iowa, on a Dubuque County warrant at a residence in the city of Oelwein. The warrant was for theft in the second degree and bond was set in the amount of $10,000. Fitzpatrick was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held awaiting extradition to Dubuque County. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
Sunday, Nov. 13
At 1:19 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle that hit a light pole near Casey’s General Store in Clermont and the driver and passenger had left the scene. The driver, Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, of West Union, was later located. Richardson was driving south in her 2013 Ford Edge and missed the curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and stuck a light pole causing damage to the vehicle and pole. Richardson was transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union for treatment of injuries. This incident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clermont Ambulance Service and Alliant Energy.
Saturday, Nov. 12
At 7:19 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch near the round-a-bout on Highway 3 at Starmont School. Adam Meirick, 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was driving through the round-a-bout in a 2018 Cadillac XT5 when he lost control due to icy road conditions and went into the ditch. There was approximately $1,500 damage to the vehicle. Before the deputy arrived, Cynthia Rima, 65, of Oelwein, driving a 2015 Ford Fusion slid along the same path as the first vehicle and struck the curb outside of the round-a-about and broke the wheel off the car. Rima’s vehicle did not collide with Meirick’s vehicle. Rima’s vehicle sustained about $500 in damage. No injuries were reported, and these accidents remain under investigation.
At 5:49 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle vs deer accident in the 12,000 block of Highway 3, approximately two miles east of Oelwein. Jocelyn Amarette Cook, 34, of Fort Madison, was traveling eastbound in a 2017 GMC Acadia when she struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The GMC received approximately $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.