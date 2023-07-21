Friday’s events at the Fayette County Fair in West Union began with the 4-H/FFA Clover Kids Bucket/Bottle Calf show, which had a distinctive Oelwein flavor, thanks to Alissa Riniker, who, along with her family and calf, was on the fairgrounds before 7:30 a.m. to prepare.
“Her name is Bella,” indicated Riniker, while drying off her entrant just outside the dairy barn, “and I am going to show her. I walked her and washed her so she’s all clean.”
Open to 4-H Clover Kids in grades K-3, Fayette County’s Bucket/Bottle Calf Project is focused on teaching participating children proper health care and nutritional requirements of calves, as well as basic calf management and record-keeping skills, according to an Iowa State Extension document. The calf being shown during the fair’s competition must also be of a particular age (born between Feb. 1 and April 30) and ”cared for by the exhibitor within two weeks of birth,” the Extension document explained.
Such was the case with Bella, indicated Megan Riniker, Alissa’s mother, who was by her side Friday as final preparations were being made.
“She was born in March, and we got her in April,” said Megan.
As for young Alissa, Friday’s contest was not her first rodeo, having also exhibited in 2022, as well.
“I’ve done it before,” Alissa confirmed, noting that, in the case of preparing her current entrant, she has walked her “a lot.”
“Almost every day,” expounded Megan, of her daughter’s efforts.
During the competition, itself, meanwhile, Bella would need to find her footing and maintain a pleasing stride to impress.
“She’ll have to walk good,” Alissa explained, of the awaiting challenge, noting also that Bella has walked well in practice “sometimes.”
“Sometimes,” added Megan, “Bella gets a little excited and walks fast. But most of the time she walks well, at a steady pace—but, sometimes, she gets in a little hurry.”
During the competition, the rules required all calves be clean and shown at halter during the show, with no clipping or grooming. The judges’ decisions and awarding of ribbons were based on what the exhibitor has learned through the process about raising the animal as demonstrated through an interview. A second judged criteria, the Extension document noted, was the calf’s general health.
Alissa’s objectives, meanwhile, were simpler.
“Try to have fun,” she concluded.