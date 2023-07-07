Customers patronizing Casey’s on 1st Ave. SE in Oelwein Thursday and Friday may have noticed some upgrades to the store’s fueling infrastructure were underway.
“We’re replacing the old buckets where the tankers drop their fuel,” explained Tao, part of the two-person crew performing the work, on Friday morning, while also noting that the maintenance was necessary due only to the age of the components.
“They’re just old, like 30 or 40 years old,” he said. The adjoining tubes, meanwhile, “are supposed to be chrome,” he continued, though the ones being removed were “completely corroded.”
Completing the project also required some cement work, he indicated, noting “We cut the concrete out and replaced it.”
Tao, who, along with his colleague are employees of Seneca Companies, said they had been working on the project for the past two days, though the job was wrapping up Friday. Based in Des Moines, Seneca Companies, Inc., offers construction, equipment supplying and other services to petroleum-focused fueling sites.