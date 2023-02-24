Participation in FFA represents a shared experience uniting Iowans from every corner of the state, one that not only brings people together but also serves to strengthen its young participants in a host of varied and significant ways.
Representative not only of the organization’s statewide reach but also of its long-term positive effects on those who participate is Eric Walker, who currently serves as the program director and afternoon host on KMCH Radio in Manchester. Born and raised in southwest Iowa, Walker, in speaking with The Daily Register, looked back with gratitude and appreciation on his involvement in the FFA, which he credits with providing him a host of important lessons and opportunities that have played no small role in his life and career.
As a member of its Little White City Chapter based in Stanton, Walker began his work in FFA by assuming a role as “a part of our community projects, building playground equipment for Viking Lake State Park,” he recalled. “My advisor, Rick Boyer, announced on my first day of class that I was going to be the Creed Speaker. I did my best to try and convince him otherwise, as I was terrified of standing in front of an audience.
“But Mr Boyer wouldn’t have it, telling me that I didn’t realize who I was to become.”
In the period that followed, Boyer’s patient assistance became instrumental in helping Walker overcome his fears, while also instilling in him a deeper sense of the importance of agriculture. “He worked with me, through every word, every stanza...putting ‘I believe in the future of farming with a faith born not of words, but of deeds’ in my brain and my heart.
“At the same time, he signed me up to do a speech contest sponsored by the Iowa Soybean Association,” Walker said. “Me...a town kid who never planted a row of any crop.” Though inexperienced, he nonetheless accepted the challenge—and excelled in meeting it. “I won that contest,” Walker explained, “and took second in the state of Iowa in Creed Speaking. And I never looked back.”
That success opened the door for Walker, who subsequently embraced his FFA membership, taking on a host of other activities, many related to—of all things—speaking.
“I judged soil,” he said. “I served as the District Vice-President and the District Secretary. I traversed the district and spoke to members, I participated in Extemporaneous Speaking and Ag Radio Broadcasting, and simply absorbed all I could from the organization.”
Having participated in these varied activities, it was the unique level of engagement and understanding provided by FFA which stand as some of Walker’s favorite aspects of having been a member. “It was the skills development that I most cherish,” he explained. “Being the largest student organization, FFA was not simply a club. We listened to amazing leaders from all walks of life. We got hands-on experience in ag-related fields and ag-supporting industries.”
Of all that he received from his involvement in the FFA, however, Walker pointed to the boost it provided for his self-esteem as most significant to the flourishing professional he later became. “It gave me confidence,” he said. “I have been fortunate to be able to stand in front of arenas with thousands of eyes and ears upon me. To so many, that image evokes terror. But through the skills I learned through FFA (along with music and speech class), I can delight in those opportunities.”
Though his participation occurred more than three decades ago, Walker expressed his belief that FFA membership remains an important gateway for young people today, through which they can develop an array of necessary skills helping make them stronger individuals and more capable members of their communities.
“At its core, FFA still represents leadership,” Walker said. “Even if, like myself, a student ends in a career path that is not directly ag-related, the skills honed through FFA can help you to exceed. Learning how to conduct a meeting, how to participate in a job interview, sales techniques, critical thinking, along with public speaking are the building blocks to a better you.”
Through FFA, he concluded, “we learned how to better present ourselves to the world.”