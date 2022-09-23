Gary Wright, owner of 27 S. Frederick Ave., was in court Tuesday to learn the fate of his building, which a court authorized inspector had questioned “worth the content’s removal and remediation.” In response to the inspection completed in June, the city petitioned the court for emergency action to take down the building.
In the court request, the city claimed long years of water leakage cause the building to post “imminent danger” of collapse, threatening harm to Oelwein citizens.
According to court records of the proceedings Tuesday, Wright countered that the 110-year-old structure is sound and free-standing, having its own north and south walls, not party walls to neighboring structures. He said it is built of brick and clay tile, with a later one-story addition to the east (back of the building) is partly concrete masonry, with the rest of the building framed of lumber.
Wright further told the court his building, purchased earlier this year, was the first structure built on the block in 1912. He said he specializes in reconstruction of old houses and wants to restore the building.
“I just need permission to finish the job,” he testified. He told Magistrate Judge David James Hanson that the city ordered him to stop working on the building. He presented plans for renovation and identified portions of the building that need structural correction, insisting that the main portion of 27 S. Frederick is structurally sound. He told Judge Hanson that he could do the work needed to be done.
In his findings, Judge Hanson wrote, “At the moment, the Court finds, any threat of collapse is latent only, derived from observations of some wood rot and water where water ought not be. No evidence appears of walls out of plumb, mortar cracking bricks falling, bulging basement walls, persons crashing through crumbling floors, or the like—the sorts of evidence this Court would find convincing.”
Hanson said he found the engineer’s opinions insufficient to justify taking Wright’s property. While the judge said he holds some doubt that Wright can achieve his dream of making 27 S. Frederick whole and useful again, he invited Wright to prove otherwise.
“Doubtless, the building will indeed prove to be a money pit for the defendant, or for any other owner,” Hanson wrote before denying the city’s request to demolish the building. Hanson noted while ruling that the city failed to show with evidence that the building poses such a threat of imminent harm that the city must destroy it to protect the public.
“Certainly, the city is disappointed on the ruling of 27 S. Frederick,” said Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. “We will be waiting for July 2023. The building is unsafe and we don’t feel for the good of the community, that the building should be there.”
Wright won his day in court, but not without stipulations. Judge Hanson ordered Wright to fully rehabilitate and reconstruct his building by July 31, 2023, or the city may renew its application for demolition as a public nuisance.
According to the provisions in the court document of Sept. 20, Wright must remove and replace any and all wood, roof material, studs, flooring and other material compromised by rot or decay. The city shall not deny Wright the necessary permits for the reconstruction and the city building inspector will monitor his work and expect to see steady progress in the reconstruction. Wright is not allowed to use the building simply as a storage unit.