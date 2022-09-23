Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Gary Wright, owner of 27 S. Frederick Ave., was in court Tuesday to learn the fate of his building, which a court authorized inspector had questioned “worth the content’s removal and remediation.” In response to the inspection completed in June, the city petitioned the court for emergency action to take down the building.

In the court request, the city claimed long years of water leakage cause the building to post “imminent danger” of collapse, threatening harm to Oelwein citizens.

Tags

Trending Food Videos