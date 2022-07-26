Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY — Wapsie Valley senior Sydney Matthias is not your average fair queen. You might say she’s built Queen Tuff.

The 2022 Bremer County Fair queen is the daughter of Aaron and Mischa (Dickes) Matthias, of Readlyn. She has driven vehicles for a range of uses growing up on the family farm, such as tractors, combines and sprayers.

Trending Food Videos