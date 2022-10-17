Due to the dry conditions and strong winds around the region, Delaware, Howard, and Mitchell Counties have all enacted bans on open burning.
According to the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office, a burn ban does not prohibit supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place, the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch.