Second Chance New and Used, which is now open at its new location, 3 S. Frederick Ave., will be collecting voluntary donations for Viper Lanes and P.J.’s Bar and Grill for the next couple of months, owner Sarah Davis said. The building experienced “extensive damage” after receiving a new roof the week ending Oct. 21. A collection box was expected to be in place on Wednesday.

