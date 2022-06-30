After several revisions to the proposed renovations to the Carnall building, the budget for the Oelwein event center has been set at $3.2 million. Community Bank of Oelwein kicked off the project with a commitment of $250,000 toward the project: $50,000 was donated in late 2021 and the remaining $200,000 will be paid as a matching contribution to other donations received.
The Oelwein Event Corporation committee is putting together a casebook describing the project, its benefit to the community, and renderings of the facility. Once completed, the fundraising efforts will begin in earnest. It is the intention of the committee to meet with potential donors on a face-to-face basis so that any questions about the project can be answered thoroughly.
We are looking for support from all aspects of the community. A combination of contributions from businesses, individuals, charitable foundations, and government grant programs will be used to fund the project.
There will be several naming opportunities available throughout the event center based on the level of giving. This will provide donors a chance for recognition for their commitment to the community of Oelwein and its future. Recognition will be given to all donors as part of a recognition wall.
Contributions can be paid over a five-year installment period.
The Oelwein Event Corporation is a non-profit organization, specifically set up to be able to accept charitable contributions to the project. The tax status of donations will need to be confirmed with the donor’s tax advisor.
The Oelwein Event Corp. Committee is looking to have an 80 percent commitment of the necessary funds before construction can begin. A potential completion date of late summer 2023 is the current goal, depending on fundraising and availability of materials and labor.
HOW CAN YOU HELP?
Your support for this important project is critical! You can make the difference for your community. Small towns like Oelwein need amenities like the event center to differentiate themselves from other small towns. We need reasons for visitors to come to Oelwein and invest their money into our community. This event center has the potential to be a regional draw, not just a local one. Please help keep Oelwein moving forward and be a vibrant community that has more to offer than anywhere else in the region.
If you would like more information about the project, how you can help, or to make your pledge, please contact one of our committee members listed below.
• Jim Kullmer, Community Bank of Oelwein
• Deb Howard, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development
• Curt Solsma, Edward Jones Financial Services
• Bryce Bentley, Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker and Weber
• Sarah Lewis, Community Bank of Oelwein
• Tracy Cummings, Oelwein Daily Register
• Andrew Miller, Miller’s Construction
• Josh Ehn, Oelwein Community Schools