Two Oelwein hardware store managers agreed that anyone purchasing a lawnmower this season should shop early, rather than hold out for markdowns.
Purchasers linked various hiccups in the supply chain to limited supplies locally. They pointed in turn to shipping delays and a small-engine shortage. The small-engine shortage statement was supported by the news that a small-engine manufacturer in Missouri is opening its second plant since 1989. The maker attributed the expansion to rising demand.
Those willing to pay the asking price will have first dibs on supply.
“If you’re just a homeowner and you needed one, I’d be getting them when it’s available,” said Julie Hoffman, a store manager at Lumber Ridge Home Source; “instead of waiting for midseason … for a markdown.”
Kevin Cook, office manager at Ace Hardware, advised customers to act now.
“If they want the mower, it’d be best to get it now and not wait,” Cook said. “Just because with the way shipping and stuff is, once they are out of the warehouse, I don’t know when we’ll be able to get them again.”
The Ace warehouse Cook referred to feeds 300 stores. If the warehouse has 400 mowers in stock and feeds each store a few a week, he said, the supply could deplete quickly: “I don’t know when the next shipment will be in or if they’re sitting in a container somewhere.”
Hoffman agreed.
“Anything seasonal — if somebody needs something, it’s a good idea to get it ahead of time,” she said. “It’s possible we won’t be able to restock within the current season. It’s all dependent what the warehouse can get from their suppliers.
“It’s the same thing we’ve been battling since COVID started, it’s different things every week,” she said.
Hoffman also indicated a small-engine shortage as a factor.
“We didn’t receive any snowblowers for the last season,” she said. “None of them came in. They were having trouble getting the motors.” She pointed to reports from entities further up the supply chain.
“There are different push mower engines that we weren’t able to get so we had to modify that as well,” Hoffman said. “Better to get that than the nothing we got for snowblower season.
“We anticipated the same deal with the mowers as the snowblowers. So we placed our order last fall so we would hopefully get our push mowers in.”
The mowers are on track to come in this spring, Hoffman said.
“We modified the existing snowblower order to accommodate our next season,” she said.
Small- to mid-sized engine-maker Kawasaki, for instance, cited increased customer demand when it said last fall it would boost production of engines for lawn, garden and industrial use by opening its second Missouri plant this summer. The company’s first Missouri plant opened in 1989 and produces 18 models of engines from 14.5 horsepower to 38.5 hp.
MOWER VARIETIES
Some yard and home implements offer alternatives to the now-traditional gas-powered engines, but what are the options and how does the pricing compare.
Getting even more traditional, there’s the push reel lawnmower with no power except the operator.
An old-fashioned walking push mower at Ace costs $140 — $180 depending on size and brand.
“We have a couple people ask every year,” Cook said, about push mowers.
Push reel mowers range in cost from $110 for a 14-inch-wide economy model to close to $150 for a 20-inch-wide blade reel, said Hoffman at Lumber Ridge, referencing a supplier.
The blades of a reel mower spin vertically (north to south) and use a scissors-like action to snip the grass precisely, according to People Powered Machines, a site dedicated to push reel mower research. Golf courses are often cut with reel mowers pulled by a tractor. Reel mowers do not cut high grass as easily, but the research site claims they are healthier for an under-control lawn.
A rotary mower’s blades spin horizontally (east to west). The mower uses a sucking and tearing action to cut the grass and can cut a variety of grass conditions, according to the research site. They usually have one blade and have engines powered by gas or electricity.
Lumber Ridge also could individually order DeWalt cordless lawnmowers, a battery-operated type that ranges from $450 to $600.
“We’ve got an order coming in of gas-powered ones,” Hoffman said.
Gas-powered push mowers at Lumber Ridge start at $179, she said.
At Ace, these range from $260 to $450.
Riding mowers powered by battery and gas are available to order but are not stocked in the local Ace.
“We don’t see a whole lot of calls for riding mowers,” Cook said. “But we can always order and as long as they are in the warehouse, we can have them within a couple days.”
SNOWBLOWERS
The small-engine shortage did not affect the overall supply of snowblowers at the downtown hardware store.
Ace had snowblowers all season, Cook said.
“We have battery and gas,” he said of snowblowers, for anyone needing to plan.
Snowblowers, Cook said, can be single-stage and two-stage.
Single-stage are smaller with only one drive that turns the auger and forces the snow up out of the chute.
Larger, two-stage snowblowers have one driver that drives the auger and a second driver that shoots snow out of another auger, for greater distance.
Two-stage blowers are sometimes called snow-throwers. They are heavier and cost more.