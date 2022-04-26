Meet administrative professional JoAnn Huinker – customer service with a smile

JoAnn Huinker’s friend was at the right place, at the right time, and that’s how JoAnn became an administrative professional in Harold Buhr’s American Family Insurance office.
“I was handling the office by myself for about a month after my longtime assistant left. A client came in and I mentioned I was looking to fill the position. She said she had a friend that would be a perfect fit. She was right,” said Buhr. “JoAnn came in for an interview and I knew she was going to do a good job.”
That was 15 years ago, and JoAnn says she still likes going to work every day. When asked what her favorite part of her job is, she laughed and said, “That depends on the day.”
“I think what I like most is interacting with clients and prospective clients,” JoAnn said. While she started off with just clerical duties, JoAnn is now fully licensed in insurance sales with American Family throughout the state. She handles everything from phone calls and customer service, to setting up policies, filing, billing, scheduling appointments, sorting mail and keeping up with office technology and computer programs specific to the insurance business.
“It’s a two-person office, but each of us can handle it on our own if the other is not here,” she explained.
The business, located at 9 First Ave. N.E., offers commercial, auto, home, life and farm insurance policies designed to fit customer needs.
Buhr said when he was looking for an office person, he was most interested in someone with good people skills, since his business is customer-based.
“JoAnn has terrific people skills; I saw that right away. She was willing to learn and work hard. She has great phone skills, personality and is a self-starter — everything you could want in a professional assistant,” Buhr said.
When not at her desk weekdays from 8:30 to 5, JoAnn and retired husband Terry enjoy time with their three grown children and visiting their first grandchild as often as they can.
“I could not have a better team player,” Buhr said of JoAnn.
“I’ve got a great boss and I know it,” she replied.