Two Oelwein businesses known to this newspaper are hosting holiday gift drives for persons in need with items due mid-December although many more are acting as collection sites.
LUMBER RIDGE DRIVE
In coordination with the Oelwein Northeast Iowa Community Action, the 11-year-old daughter of Lumber Ridge Home Source owner Sarah Scheel, Nora Scheel, is leading what they have termed a “Community Toy Drive.”
New toys, wrapping paper or gift bags for ages 0-18 can be dropped off at several Oelwein locations until Friday, Dec. 16.
Those preferring to make monetary donations can make checks out to Community Toy Drive, care of Nora Scheel, and drop the check off at Lumber Ridge.
There will be drop-off sites at Lumber Ridge Home Source, 829 First Ave. SE.; Community Bank of Oelwein, 150 First St. SE; Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, 6 S. Frederick Ave.; Oelwein City Hall, 20 Second Ave. SW; the Williams Wellness Center, 317 Eighth Ave. SE — to the south in back of Oelwein High School; the Oelwein Police Station, 501 Rock Island Road; and BCHC Family Medicine Oelwein, 2405 Rock Island Road.
Nora Scheel, a fifth-grader, said she volunteered to coordinate the toy drive “to help other families have a happy Christmas.”
“We work with Community Action (in Oelwein) to connect the toys with families in need,” Sarah Scheel said.
Community Action family service specialists Deb Scharnhorst and Faye Stewart will be referring people to the Lumber Ridge collection.
“Sarah (Scheel) will set up a distribution when families can come and shop for items for their kiddos,” Scharnhorst said.
“We get numerous calls because we used to hold this. So we are going to refer them to Nora’s program, her daughter,” Scharnhorst said.
•••
SECOND CHANCE DRIVE
Sarah Davis, owner of Second Chance New and Used, at 3 S. Frederick Ave., is hosting a holiday gift drive she termed a “Kindness Tree.”
“Just talking to people in the community, I found a lot of people had been turned away because they didn’t have resources to adopt them,” Davis said.
Davis has selected four local families to adopt for Christmas. All the families have accepted the nomination, she said.
The Second Chance tree is decorated with paper ornaments with a family number, a child’s age, gender and one gift request — a need or a like. All gifts are due by Sunday, Dec. 18.
Gifts can be purchased anywhere. If purchased at another store, bring the item in to Second Chance for a 40% discount off your next purchase.
If purchasing the gift at Second Chance to fulfill an ornament request, that purchase will receive 40% off.
“Feel free to wrap the item, but please tape the ornament to the package so we know where it goes,” Davis said. “We are covering as much as we can, but there’s a few simple items we’d love to get the community to help with that are less expensive.”
Second Chance announced the “kindness tree” on Saturday after the close of business on social media.
“We’ve already had a few people come in and grab ornaments,” Davis said.
For Davis, the cause is close to her heart.
“Because I’ve been there, and I know that between COVID and inflation, things have gotten that much harder,” Davis said.
She gave the example that, in one of the families, both parents were working at the same place, and they both got laid off.
“So it’s a crummy situation these people were put in,” she said.
“We plan to do this again next year and hope to help more families by starting sooner,” she said.