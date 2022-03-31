Members of Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative re-elected three directors on Saturday, March 26, at their annual meeting: Gary Poppe of Ionia, Steve Boevers of Readlyn, and Allyn Harms of Clarksville.
Roughly 150 people attended the meeting with over more than 650 votes cast through mail-in ballots and in-person voting.
Following the annual meeting, the board of directors held an organizational meeting and elected the following officers: President Duane Rieckenberg of Ionia, Vice President Poppe, Treasurer Troy Feldman of Greene, Secretary Tim Schrage of Allison, and Assistant Secretery-treasurer Share Brandt of Allison.
Ken Kuyper, executive vice president and general manager of Corn Belt Power Cooperative, Humboldt, Iowa, was the guest speaker. Kuyper gave a 2021 year-in-review for Corn Belt, discussing the February load curtailment, system upgrades and cyber security, among other relevant topics.
At the close of the business meeting, $700 in cash was given away. Grand prize winner of $100 was Kenneth Debner of Greene. Kevin Friedman of Marble Rock won an air fryer, Skillen Family Farms of Greene won a TV and Steve Mosher of Sumner won an LED security light.
Butler County REC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,600 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. The co-op is headquartered in Allison.