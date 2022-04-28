Caller ID helped authorities find and arrest an Oelwein man after the Independence Walmart received shooting and bomb threats on Wednesday, April 20.
Shawn William Armstrong, 48, is charged in Buchanan County District Court with the Class D felonies of threat of terrorism and threat-explosive or incendiary device, as well as two counts of first-degree harassment, aggravated misdemeanors. Bail was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
According to criminal complaints filed by the Independence Police Department, it responded to a report from Walmart that a male subject, whose name came across caller ID as “ARMSTRONG, SHA,” called the store’s pharmacy and threatened to steal electronics and to “shoot” everybody.
The man called back from the same number later when an Independence police officer was in the store. The officer answered the phone and identified himself as a police officer. The caller then shouted derogatory and racial statements at the officer and threatened to “blow up” the store.
“The caller hung up after I explained he was making threats of terrorism,” the officer wrote in the criminal complaint.
The officer later called back the number and Armstrong answered and immediately started talking about how he just got his phone back from somebody he didn’t know, the complaint says.
“The defendant became very hostile with my questions and began to swear and threaten me in the same words and tone as the caller at Walmart,” the officer wrote.
“The defendant later admitted he called to tell employees about a theft, which was info that had not been divulged. The defendant stated that he was misunderstood when he was talking to the employee. However, when advised of the seriousness of his words, the defendant continued to level threats to this officer, to ‘kill’ this officer, and stated that law enforcement needed to bring their guns to apprehend him.”
Armstrong confirmed his address to the officer and said he could be found there.
The court issued a warrant on Thursday, April 21, for Armstrong’s arrest.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Armstrong at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, and turned him over to Buchanan County.
He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. His next appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 9.