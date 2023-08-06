MINNEAPOLIS – Anna-Bella Sawyer-Ewing of Calmar, a senior at University of Minnesota Twin Cities, has been named to the 2023 spring semester dean's list, the university announced. To qualify, a student must attain a 3.66 grade point average while completing 12 or more letter-graded credits.
Calmar student named to U Minn. Twin Cities dean's list
Tags
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
64°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 95%
- Cloud Coverage: 76%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:05:39 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:50 PM
Today
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.