There are many moving parts in a marching band, and the Oelwein Huskies began learning them as instructor Cory McBride struck up the annual band camp earlier this week.

Students split into sections Monday night to iron out their parts of the Husky fight song and national anthem. They attended to technical details such as key signature, accidentals and hitting the high notes in unison or at least harmony.

