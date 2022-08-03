There are many moving parts in a marching band, and the Oelwein Huskies began learning them as instructor Cory McBride struck up the annual band camp earlier this week.
Students split into sections Monday night to iron out their parts of the Husky fight song and national anthem. They attended to technical details such as key signature, accidentals and hitting the high notes in unison or at least harmony.
In addition to the pregame music, students are also starting to work on their halftime show music, titled “Agent 54,” that they will take to competition, McBride said.
Halftime performances will be viewable at the four home football games this fall.
Marching band this year will contain about 55 students total.
“We have a great group of students in the band this year,” McBride said. “I am excited to see this brand new combination of students begin working together, learn how to play well together, and enjoy making music for our audiences.”
At interviews for leadership roles, held three months ago, students discussed many leadership-centered topics and which areas they would like to assist.
Drum majors who will conduct the marching band from the podium at the halftime show are Amera Schoultz, Olivia Armstead and Amaya Espe.
“One of the big areas of focus is getting started with learning the music and gradually putting it all together as a group,” McBride said.
“Many students are seeing the music for the first time so it takes time,” he said. “We are fortunate to have some excellent student leaders who have played the music in previous years so they are a big asset in teaching students new to the music how their parts should be played.”
The current section leaders are: Armstead and Espe leading the flutes; Kaitlyn Pattison, the clarinets; Schoultz, the alto saxophones and color guard; Macy Westendorf, the high brass; Leo Dettbarn, the low brass and low woodwinds; Joshua Lopez, the trombones; and Jory Mortenson, the percussion.
The other main area of focus will be learning the fundamentals of marching, “another concept that is new to many students,” McBride said.
“This will soon lead us to working on more complex, designed formations and movements that we’ll choreograph to the music,” he said.
The Oelwein School Board approved on Dec. 20 the purchase of new band uniforms for the first time in nearly 20 years as fully funded by a Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation grant. McBride received the prototype later that month. The jacket color, layered on black pants, fades about rib-height from black to gold on one side and purple on the other. The cylindrical part of the black-plumed hat matches the top of the jacket.
“Another highlight that will be unique for us this year is the thrill of debuting our brand new look (new uniforms) in just a few weeks,” McBride said.
“Seeing the whole band on the field with our amazing new uniforms for the first time will certainly be a moment I will remember for many years.”
Student managers are: for uniforms, Schoultz; for the music library and media, Throckmorton; and for equipment, Westendorf.