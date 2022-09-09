Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

With two months left until the midterms, Iowa’s congressional candidates are ramping up their ad campaigns.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and former Navy Adm. Mike Franken both released political ads in the past week, the first for both candidates in the general election cycle. Franken, who aims to stop Grassley from winning an eighth term in the U.S. Senate, launched a video titled “Truth to Power” on Aug. 30, with plans to spend $160,000 airing the ad in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids media markets.

