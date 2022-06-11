The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Fayette County invites the community to join their walk to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on Saturday, June 18 at the Oelwein High School track.
Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and much more, according to the American Cancer Society website.
The event will go from 5 to 10 p.m. with registration and tent setup beginning at 4 p.m.
This year’s theme is Carnival For a Cure. The event will feature food, family-friendly games, themed laps, music, a luminaria-lined walking path, and a silent auction.
The Oelwein Schools activity club Husky Productions will be helping put on the event, says club sponsor Cory McBride.
To purchase luminaria, contact JoAnn Treptow, 563-637-2428 or Mary Reeder, 319-283-5347.