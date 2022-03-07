WEST UNION — The 2022 Fayette County Dairy Royalty will be crowned on March 26th during the annual Fayette County Dairy Banquet held at the West Union Event Center.
2022 Dairy Princess candidates
Kerigan Alexander is the 16- year-old daughter of Mike and Kim Alexander of Clermont. She owns a small herd of eight Jerseys and one Brown Swiss. Her family also raises beef cattle on their farm. She attends North Fayette Valley High School and is active in FFA, girls wrestling, golf, track and National Honor Society. Her hobbies include working at home on the farm and caring for her dairy show heifers. She is also a member of the Eldorado Eagles 4-H club. She also milks for a local dairy farmer. Alexander is sponsored by Unionland Feed & Food Market.
Kylie Oakland is the 16 -year- old daughter of Kevin and Nichole Becker Oakland of Elgin. Her family has a small herd of dairy (Ayrshire, Milking Shorthorn, and Jersey) show heifers that later move to a local dairy farm who sells their milk to Foremost Farms. Oakland attends North Fayette Valley High School where she is active in FFA and is a member of the Dairy Judging Team. She is also the president of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H Club.
Oakland has also started a calf-share project where she mentors young showpeople and gets them involved in the dairy industry.
Her hobbies include working with and showing her dairy heifers and creating pieces for her graphic designs business. She is sponsored by Dr. Sarah Balik, DVM.
2022 Little Miss Squirt candidates
Aubrey Oakland is the 8- year-old daughter of Kevin and Nichole Becker Oakland of Elgin. She has one brother and two sisters. Oakland helps her family with their small herd of dairy (Ayrshire, Milking Shorthorn, and Jersey) show heifers that later move to a local dairy farm who sells their milk to Foremost Farms. She is a 2nd grader at North Fayette Valley — Valley Elementary in Elgin. Oakland is a Clover Kid in the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H Club where she shows bucket bottle calves. Her hobbies include gymnastics, helping outside, riding her bike and playing cards. Her favorite dairy product is ice cream. Oakland is sponsored by Ashlee Solhiem.
2022 Little Mr. Herdsman candidate
Wyatt Schmitt is the 8 -year- old son of Lucas Schmitt and Kaitlyn Schmitt of Hawkeye. He has one brother and one sister. His family farms 800 acres of corn and alfalfa and milks 300 Holsteins selling their milk to Prairie Farms. Schmitt is a 3rd grader at North Fayette Valley — West Union Elementary. His activities include helping with chores and feeding calves. He also shows at the fair in the Kiddie Calf Show. His hobby includes playing football. His favorite dairy product is milk. He is sponsored by Precision Dairy Equipment.