WEST UNION — Lots of interest appears to be brewing for the Fayette County supervisors election in November.
Eight people have already indicated that they may run for the two open board seats, which are currently held by Marty Stanbrough and Jeanine Tellin who have both indicated that they are not planning on running for re-election.
Kennon Gumm, Bob Sadler, Brett Whitcher and Ray Steffens of West Union; Bruce Lehman of Clermont, Ben Pattison of Maynard, Jay Peterson of Arlington, and Dave Eick of Oelwein have all taken out nomination papers according to Auditor Lori Moellers.
Nomination papers must be turned in to the auditor by 5 p.m., March 25.
Also up for election this fall are the offices of treasurer, recorder and attorney.
Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen has announced that he will seek re-election.
Recorder Karen Ford and Attorney Wayne Saur have both said they won’t be seeking re-election.
Deputy Recorder Kristi Reierson has announced she will be seeking the Recorder’s seat.
Saur has held the office since 1979.
“It is time to let someone else have all the fun. I will keep my private practice, however,” he said.
Assistant County Attorney Nathan Lein will be seeking the top spot, Saur said.
PRIMARY FIRST
The filing periods for the June 7, 2022, primary election are:
• State and Federal Offices: Feb. 28 to 5 p.m., March 18.
• County Offices: March 7 to 5 p.m., March 25.
The primary election is held for members of the political parties to nominate candidates for the general election. Winners of the primary election will have their names automatically placed on the general election ballot.
Candidates who have no party affiliation or who are affiliated with a non-party political organization (NPPO) cannot appear on a primary election ballot. These candidates must file during the general election filing period to have their names placed on the general election ballot.
NOMINATION PAPERS
Each candidate must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions with the county auditor for county offices or with the Secretary of State’s Office for federal and state offices. The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions must be filed together or they will be rejected. Copies of nomination papers are available at the county auditor’s office or on the Secretary of State’s website: sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/Primary/index.html.
Filing Period
Nomination papers must be filed during the filing period. They cannot be filed before or after the dates listed above.
Township clerk and trustee candidates do not need to get signatures for nomination and their names won’t appear on the primary ballot, according to Moellers.
The Fayette County Extension Board has five open positions and Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit nomination papers. Each candidate needs 25 signatures from their district.
Two positions will be up for election in the fall for the Soil and Water District.