Six candidates for two open seats on the Fayette County Board of Supervisors this election season answered questions about levies for mental health and dispatch services and infrastructure prioritization and more at a Tuesday forum at the Fayette Opera House.
Moderator and State Rep. Chad Ingels recognized three Fayette County-based groups for organizing the event: the Farm Bureau, Corn Growers, and Republican Central Committee.
Six candidates attended: no-party candidate Jesse Maire, of West Union; and five of the seven Republicans challenging each other in the June 7 primary — Jeff Bunn, of rural Fayette; Bruce Lehmann, of Clermont; Jay Peterson, of rural the Strawberry Point-Arlington area; Bob Sadler, of West Union and Ray Steffens, of West Union. Two Republican candidates were unable to attend, David Eick, of Oelwein, and Bennet Pattison, of Maynard.
The audience size was in the 50s, including organizers — just over 60 people signed in, including some candidates.
County Republican Co-Chair Kimberly Pont, of Oelwein, explained how the Republican runoff election will work, noting Chair Rick Hofmeyer was unable to attend.
“We are electing two of the seven in the (Republican) primary to be on the ballot in November,” Pont said.
If none of the candidates get over 35%, the party will reconvene a county convention.
“Those folks, then, would choose choose the candidates,” Pont said.
“We hope we get people who get more than 35%,” she said.
“If more than two get that 35%, it’s simply the top two vote-getters.”
The event was not a debate, but an opportunity for each candidate to give their position on issues. Questions from the crowd were accepted in writing with approved questions read to the candidates by a moderator.
Ingels also recognized retiring supervisors board members Jeanine Tellin, R-Maynard, for her four terms of service and Marty Stanbrough, D-Fayette, for his one term on the board.
Candidates were asked prepared questions that they had a chance to review, which took less than a half-hour. Then the floor opened for submittal of written questions, which lasted an additional hour. Per the rules, intentionally divisive or irrelevant questions were omitted. Candidates had 90 seconds to respond.
INTROS
Jeff Bunn, R-rural Fayette, a Maynard native, is a former business owner and served a few years in the Army.
“Was called back for Desert Storm. Didn’t go to Desert Storm, I was in Germany at that time,” he said.
He returned and finished college at Upper Iowa University while working in plumbing. He has worked in sales, after college and now sells for Kawasaki in Decorah.
He ran a garbage disposal and sewer-cleaning business, Bunn Services, for 15 years, through the 2008 recession.
“I decided to sell the business because I had trouble finding help,” he said, noting the impact of gas prices back then.
He is married with two grown children.
Bruce Lehman, R-Clermont, owns a business in his hometown, graduated from Iowa State University and has worked in manufacturing, construction, ag liming, tiling, terracing and dirt work.
He opened and owns a quarry, Lehmann Rock and Lime. He has served on the Clermont fire department 22 years and city council 12 years. He is a past member and alternate for Clermont on the Turkey River Watershed Management Authority Board.
He is married with two children.
Jesse Maire, NP-West Union, a rural Linn County native, earned a business management bachelor’s degree from University of Iowa, and has worked in different capacities, management and operations.
He touted experience working on large-scale projects, risk management, “getting things done,” attending meetings, “often I’ve had schedules that are morning ’til night.”
He also has a bachelor’s degree in computer science degree and worked 15 years for Rockwell Collins, the Fayette County Union reported.
He is married with two children in high school.
Jay Peterson, R-rural Strawberry Point-Arlington area, is a Gunder native and Central Elkader 1982 graduate, business owner, and has worked in ag, largely customer-facing.
Nearly 20 years ago, in 2003, he started a farm chemical business “which is known very well and learned a lot,” and six years ago, he started a farm-toy diecast business, both of which he says are “going very well.”
In between times, he has worked road construction at Peterson Contractors Inc. for 14 years, six years construction with his brother, and raised three children.
He said he has learned about conflict management through his and other businesses, as well as commitment.
Bob Sadler, R-West Union, an Anamosa native, works for Fayette County Conservation and co-owns a business.
He and his wife, West Union-native Jessica (Lansing), moved to West Union in 2005 and established the business there, McJ’s Embroidery, in 2013.
Sadler has served on the chamber of commerce seven years, six as president.
The couple have been married since 2003, with four children, one grown.
Ray Steffens, R-rural West Union-Eldorado area, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, at an Army hospital during the Korean War.
He lives a mile north of Eldorado on the family farm.
He serves on Planning and Zoning for Fayette County and is a township trustee.
In the past, he served six years on the Silos and Smokestacks Board, which promotes ag through the parks service. He has served on ag co-op boards and stressed the importance of meeting attendance.
“You really need to make sure you have the time to go to those, which I do have, since we quit milking cows,”
He is married to a pharmacist, with three grown children and seven grandchildren.
MENTAL HEALTH FUNDING
Do you believe that mental health should be supported by property taxes?
Peterson: “It depends on the circumstance. I realize that some people cannot help their situation, and in that case maybe they should be, but otherwise I would think they should have insurance. Don’t have a solid opinion but if that problem would arise, I would look into it.”
Sadler: “It’s a tough question that needs a more in-depth look to decide that and figure out the nuts and bolts, which way it should go.”
Steffens: “If they have health insurance, they are able to get care. If they don’t, the state has done a pretty good job taking care of those people. The trouble arises when they need to be hospitalized, which is a real problem. As far as tax dollars being used towards that, I think if there’s no insurance to cover that, I think the tax dollars will have to be used for it.”
Bunn: “I think there’s other avenues to find funding for it. I don’t think it needs to be put on the property owner.”
Lehmann: “I would say something like Medicare, Medicaid or something set up by the state should take care of that at the state level. Property taxes are stressed enough the way they are.”
Maire: “I do believe our taxes already do cover some of this. I know our law enforcement is trained in some capacities to handle mental health issues.” He discussed health concerns and holistic management at various life stages — such as diet and exercise for anxiety — and social supports — the importance of educating children about mental health and checking in with members of your community.
INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITIZING
How would you prioritize county infrastructure spending?
Lehmann: “Overview projects that need to be completed, identify possible funding, serving the citizens’ needs without growing the budget, identify a leadership path to — completing the projects.”
Maire: “If safety is an issue, that gets a high priority. Multiple projects will be happening at once.
“Over the years you’ll have to rotate and prioritize based on input from various people. Find out what the people of the county want.
“Maintenance, if we’re not maintaining there is a potential to have a greater expense down the road.
“Potential return on investments, see if there are certain things that are smarter to do now rather than later, depending on what resources we have access to.”
Peterson: “All projects need to be charted and categorized as to their importance … for the community and what result that will do for the county for economics, work through the list and figure out if there’s any budgeting or financing available for it.”
Sadler: “Have a plan for everything you’re going to do, whether it be a 5, 10 or 15-year plan.”
Steffens: “I believe there’s a five and a 10-year plan now and they will be continually reviewed. Things change in order depending on need and how quick they deteriorate. It doesn’t do any good to have a good road leading up to a bridge you can’t cross.”
Bunn: “We need to prioritize, work within the budget, anything we can fix ourselves, we’ll fix ourselves, anything that we need to outsource will be outsourced. We need to be better about doing the ideal projects first to completion then worrying about the other ones.”
DISPATCH FUNDING
The sheriff is currently working with three major towns in Fayette County to provide dispatch services for those towns. The proposal is to bill those towns on a fee-for-service. The towns would be billed for each time Fayette County law enforcement was dispatched to the town, as opposed to a countywide levy.
Which of these two proposals would you support and why?
Steffens: “Would some of these towns be paying more than what they are now?”
Ingels (moderator): “I believe so.”
Steffens: “I think it would be best to have it countywide and have it built evenly if you could. To bill one city more than the rest of the county doesn’t hardly seem fair. Maybe they use it a lot more than the other towns, but that’s how it works sometimes. Guess I’m in favor of more of a countywide levy.”
Bunn: “I’m torn on this one because I’m not sure what the cities are and if the city has its own police force or not. I feel like we should do a fee for the individual town if it’s requiring a lot more service, especially from the sheriff’s department, but if they don’t have a police force, that’s almost unfair. I’d have to do more research.
“I guess I’m inclined to think a levy is going to be the way we’re going to have to go.”
Lehmann: “I would tend to agree on that. Clermont, we actually contract with the sheriff’s office, and sometimes we end up with a lot more calls than we want, and other times we don’t have them for a long time. I guess I’m inclined to go with the levy with the county and let the sheriff’s office take care of the contracts on that.”
Maire: “For me it matters most what the issues are that these cities are facing. If we’re seeing violent crimes, if we’re seeing meth labs, if we’re seeing some serious issues, then I think it’s probably best to leverage that as a larger community, because it’s best for our larger communities to get some of those things under control. If it’s small, little things people are calling for, I wouldn’t want to have that burden spread across the whole county.
“I’d want to know more about what the services are that are needed in these areas.
“West Union they have a lot of people on the police force.
“I know Oelwein does.
“It depends on what the nature of these crimes are, how serious they are. If it’s not a huge threat I’d say the city should handle it.”
Peterson: “I know where this question comes from because I witnessed the meeting. I know how they arrived at their numbers, they go off the tax base in those towns, is how they got their numbers. And I totally agree it’ll probably work that way, and I think that’s the way we should do it because it’s based off tax base, so I think probably we should go with that.”
Sadler: “I would agree with everybody else, the levy is probably the way I would go.
“A lot of these smaller towns, like Wadena, Clermont — any of the cities in Fayette County, not just the small ones, you start throwing extra fees on there, pulling money out of their tail, it’s just going to make it harder and harder for them to advance.”